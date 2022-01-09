CENTREVILLE — All Queen Anne’s County government workers, including law enforcement personnel in the sheriff’s office, will receive a 5% pay increase to their salaries in January 2022, the county commissioners unanimously decided Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The raise is designed to retain current employees and recruit new workers to Queen Anne’s County, several departments in which have struggled to compete with the wages and benefit packages offered by different jurisdictions and private companies.
According to County Administrator Todd Mohn, as of Nov. 30, there are around 50 vacancies in government positions – many of which, he said, are in a public safety capacity, like paramedics and police officers.
“We know that over the last seven months, there’s been a continual decline in our ability to fill the holes in our county government and that’s started to lead to issues in service,” Commissioner Jim Moran said in an interview. “We know that the market is very volatile right now, so the only logical thing to do was to increase wages.”
In addition to the government’s recruiting and retention priorities, the need for a raise was also informed by the sharp rates of inflation tacked across the nation’s economy. According to the Consumer Price Index from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices rose over 6.2 percent in October when compared to the previous year, its most dramatic increase since 1990.
“In order to maintain our current standard of service in ambulance, public safety and governmental function, the county has taken action to maintain staffing levels,” said Commissioner Steve Wilson. “This involves salary adjustment in order to meet the realities of inflation and the competitive job market. I felt we owed it to the workers.”
The Nov. 23 motion specified two calls to action: the first directed the county’s human resources department to conduct a salary adjustment for county government employees, and the second was to provide both higher entry-level salaries for sheriff’s deputies and raise the wages of current personnel.
Nationally and for a variety of reasons, law enforcement agencies have struggled to maintain their workforce levels.
According to a June report from the Police Executive Research Forum, a nonprofit police research and policy organization, police hiring rates dropped 5 percent, resignations increased 18 percent, and retirements increased 45 percent between April 2020 and March 2021 when compared to the previous year.
“Retention is very difficult for qualified police officers,” said Sheriff Gary Hofmann. “There’s a lot of head hunting going on and we’ve been a victim of that.”
The sheriff was not able to pinpoint the exact number of deputies he has lost in the last several months; and the sheriff’s office’s human resources department was not immediately available for comment or confirmation.
“Nationally, it’s a huge issue to find people who even want to be police officers,” the sheriff said. “The county recognized the issue and became competitive with what other jurisdictions have been doing.”
