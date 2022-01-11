CHESTERTOWN — A woman walking across the travel portion of state Route 213, south of state Route 544 in Queen Anne's County, suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday night, Jan. 6.
Maryland State Police identified the deceased as Michelle Marie Barrett, 46, of Middletown, Del.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MSP.
The driver was identified as Douglas Arden Baker Jr., 74, of Hamilton, Texas. He was operating a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Route 213 when Barrett was struck, according to police.
The collision was shortly after 6 p.m.
Emergency Medical Services personnel responded.
Neither Douglas Baker or his passenger, identified as his wife, Karen Elaine Baker, 63, suffered any injuries, according to police.
Members of the MSP Crash Team also responded to the scene, to take measurements and photographs to assist in the accident reconstruction.
At this early stage of the investigation, police do not know why Barrett or the Bakers were at that location.
This is the second pedestrian-involved fatality in Queen Anne's County in the first week of 2022.
Thi Thanh Hang Tran, 40, of Fruitland was struck and killed Saturday, Jan. 1 while walking on U.S. Route 50/301 just minutes into the new year, according to the MSP.
Tran was in the center lane of the three-lane highway when he was struck by a 2016 Kenworth truck pulling a trailer, according to police.
EMS responders declared Tran dead at the scene.
In the preliminary investigation, police did not give a reason for Tran being in the middle of the highway.
The incident occurred at 12:18 a.m. on Route 50/301 west at Chester River Beach Road, Grasonville.
Police did not identify the driver, but said he stayed at the scene.
