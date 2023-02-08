DENTON — A group of 20 people met at the Caroline Pride Center on Market Street to surprise Angel Perez this past Saturday, Feb. 4. WBOC showed up with a reporter and cameraman to award Perez The Jefferson Award for community service.
Responding to the WBOC interviewer Rachel Pierce, he said, “It is important to me, because we always try to be a part of the LGBT community. I try to change or impact in a positive way especially for youth. As far a working with Greensboro, it is important to make sure we impact in a positive way and serve our residents the way they deserve and show them the potential of a little town.”
While he gave the interview, he held arms with Amber Korell, town manager of Preston, who nominated him for the award.
Brushing away a tear, he laughed. And everyone in the room laughed with him. He was definitely surprised.
He said, “Amber is a good volunteer for our (Pride) festival and also a really nice community partner. There are lots of things we do together with Preston and Greensboro.”
She responded, “The only one I could think of was Angel. He has this dream, this passion. He had a goal, and he made it happen. This was a great way to take it even bigger and let everybody see what we are doing in Caroline County.”
She sent a written recommendation to WBOC that highlighted a lot of Perez’s career milestones. It said, “He had this ambition and positiveness about him. You felt welcomed in his presence. He had reason and a vision. I found myself intrigued listening to him speak and understood what he wanted to accomplish; soon after we became friends and I volunteered to help him with his vision. We worked on many events together in various towns around within Caroline County.”
Later in the recommendation document it said, “A visionary, a leader, a motivator, an effective communicator, a team player all are some of the reasons why I believe Angel is the best at what he does.”
After the heartfelt circle had broken up and the video camera was put away, Perez said, “I have been working in the community for 10 or 11 years. I started back in Massachusetts. I ended up creating the first LGBQT homeless support group Springfield. When the Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2016 or 2017, I did the first donation drive. And then I started at the YMCA. We did a lot of community outreach. Then we did Caroline Pride. Then I started to work for the Town of Greensboro. Basically, it is all about how you can impact your community in a positive way. Identify a problem and find a solution and bring people together. The reward is to see how the community was and how it is now.”
Perez’s boss, Tammy Kelledes, town manager of Greensboro, was there for the celebration.
She said, “This award is special because not a lot of people realize the work Angel has done — especially for Greensboro. He is giving people opportunities through partnerships. It is nice to see that he is recognized for the hard work that he does.”
Greensboro Connects is an ambitious community effort to help the underserved in their town. When the public transportation stopped coming to Greensboro, there were a lot of stranded people who couldn’t get to the services that were 40 minutes away. So Perez set up an office where those nonprofit services could come to Greensboro. He also coordinated a major holiday tourism event called Whoville Village Holiday Park that attracts thousands to Greensboro.
That’s what Perez is known for, finding a problem and bringing people together to fix it.
