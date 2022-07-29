EASTON — The second annual Peter Wood FUN Raiser winner Paul Zelinske, proprietor of Lowes Wharf Marina, has recently donated his $500 winnings to the Talbot County Free Library.
His generous donation, in addition to the funds raised from tickets sold for a total of $1,000, will go toward the Talbot County Free Library’s popular collection of VOX books in the children’s library at the Easton Branch. VOX Books combine picture books, chapter books and non-fiction titles with audio recordings that capture children’s attention and make learning and literacy development fun.
This “FUN Raiser” fundraiser is a tribute to Peter Wood, a library volunteer who was passionate about the library and everything that it offers to the community. Wood died on Aug. 9, 2020, at the age of 22. Roo Wood, Peter’s father and Memorial FUN Raiser coordinator, said the motivation behind the FUN Raiser was his family’s continued support of the VOX Book Nook at the library.
“I just felt the need to keep this program moving forward. Our children need encouragement now more than ever. The gift of reading is a lifelong learning experience,” said Roo Wood. “These books help those young minds start their reading journey in a unique, self-paced, and welcoming way. Those who knew him best were brought a great deal of joy during this campaign as they shared fond stories and memories about Peter. There are still many kind and thoughtful people in this world.”
In total, 100 tickets for a 50/50 raffle were sold for $10 a piece during the FUN Raiser. Thanks to the generosity of Peter Wood’s friends and family members, it was made possible in a matter of weeks.
Last year, the first FUN Raiser generated over $11,000 to jumpstart the program. The VOX book collection and displayers were dedicated in memory of Peter Wood in a ceremony on July 14, 2021, at the Easton branch.
“Thank you to all who made donations for Peter’s cause, especially to Paul Zelinske and his Lowes Wharf family, the winners of the most recent drawing,” said Roo Wood. “Zelinske quickly donated his 50/50 winnings back to the TCFL. My hope is that we can maintain this type of support for the Mid-Shore.”
To contribute to the VOX Book Nook, checks may made payable to the Talbot County Free Library Foundation Inc., (memo) Honoree Peter Wood – Easton, MD – Library Project. The mailing address is at 100 W. Dover St., Easton, MD 21601.
Roo Wood can be reached at 410-822-3555 with any questions. Donations are also tax deductible.
