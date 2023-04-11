The chassis and engine of a 1994 Peterbilt 377 truck are all that remain after a fire began in the engine compartment and spread to the rest of the vehicle.
DENTON — Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a truck Friday in Denton.
According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was discovered at about 4:49 a.m. on April 7, after the fire started in the engine compartment of the 1994 Peterbilt 377 Truck.
Four firefighters responded to the 10000 block of Log Cabin Road and controlled the blaze in about 10 minutes.
Officials estimate the fire did $40,000 damage to the truck.
Anyone has information regarding this fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
