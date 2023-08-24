OXFORD — An artistic annual auction advancing beautification and benevolent causes continues in Oxford this week.
This year’s iconic, one-of-a-kind picket fences have been on display throughout Oxford all summer, and soon it will be time to sell them at auction to raise funds for Talbot County nonprofits.
The Oxford Business Association has been sponsoring this event since 2007 to give back to the community that they love and that supports their businesses throughout the year.
This year there are 14 fences, all designed and painted by local artists who volunteer their time and talents for this worthy cause. Six of the artists are new to the project this year.
Each of the participating organization will receive the full hammer price of their fence to support the work they do. This year the organizations and associated artists are: Brookletts Senior Center and Diana Evans, CASA of the Mid-Shore and Sally Fronk, For All Seasons Behavioral Health and Rape Crisis Center and Stephen Walker, John Wesley Preservation Society and Museum and Louisa Zendt, Oxford Community Center and Pasquale DiIulio, Oxford Volunteer Fire Dept and Diane Araps, Oxford Fire Department Auxiliary and Martha Cole, Oxford Museum and John Tochko, ShoreRivers and Maggii Sarfaty, Saints Peter and Paul School (two fences) and Erin Zimmerman, Jacqui Gosselin and student Ashley Reinoehl, Talbot Humane Society and Mark Montoya, Talbot Interfaith Shelter and Jen Schmidt, and Waters Methodist Church and Diana Evans
The fences will remain on display throughout Oxford until Sept. 3, and prospective buyers are welcome to stroll the town to see them and visit Oxford’s unique shops and restaurants.
“The annual Oxford Picket Fence auction is such a fun event. The fences are created in the spring, remain around Oxford all summer, and then reach their final destination of someone’s home in the fall,” said OCC Executive Director Liza Ledford.
Ledford said the time the fences are displayed in the community builds the energetic atmosphere at the auction as people become attached to specific pieces. “Buyers fall in love with the artwork, and are passionate about the cause,” she said.
Information on each fence, and a location map can be found at OBA member businesses or at https://portofoxford.com/. Anyone unable to attend will be able to leave a proxy ‘left-bid’ on the website.
The auction will take place on Sept. 9 at the Oxford Community Center. Guest auctioneers will be Brian Wells and Scott Prisco.
Viewing of the fences begins at 5 p.m., and light hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will be available prior to the auction.
Fences sold in the past have become features in gardens, on porches and in houses.
Many of the fences have artwork on both sides, so the successful bidder will get two original works of beautiful art!
The Oxford Business Association works to promote the town of Oxford and to provide a positive business environment for its members to achieve cultural, civic, economic and business goals, and contribute to the prosperity and vitality of the Oxford community.
Additional sponsors include the Oxford-Bellevue Ferry, Brinsfield Fence Co., Oxford Inn and Pope’s Tavern, and the Oxford Community Center. Visit www.portofoxford.com for more information.
