CHESTERTOWN — Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone, was commended for his coaching despite a pickleball injury, a red welt above his forehead. Commentator Charles Barkley was quoted as saying, “Pickleball’s an old man and old woman sport.” Barkley’s comments aside, Pickleball made mainstream news during the NBA Playoffs and has support from the likes of Mark Cuban and Tom Brady.
Tthe sport with the silly name is taking over tennis courts and changing line boundaries, like in Betterton.
At the YMCA, members see this happening in disturbingly rapid fashion.
The YMCA here had to have a policy put in place for the spread — “no pickleball on Wednesdays.” Leave space for basketballers.
Is pickleball here to stay as a legitimate activity in Kent County? Or is it just a fad?
In pickleball, players have a paddle, a ball and a net. Like ping pong and tennis, the goal is to hit the ball over the net to score.
But pickleball’s different in a marvelous way, according to David Brykit, the pastor of the Chestertown Seventh Day Adventist Church. He said pickleball is a combination of ping pong and tennis. Tennis is all arm; ping-pong is all wrist; in pickleball, you use both, he said.
The rules are similar to tennis too, he added.
Players serve a plastic ball across the net with a paddle. The ball, on serve, has to bounce in a designated area. After that initial bounce, it’s up for everyone to hit. Like tennis. But unlike tennis, you don’t have a large space to cover.
“It’s about timing and placement,” Byrkit said. “Put the ball where they (the opponents) aren’t.”
It’s more strategy than power.
Pickleball is not just a sport, Byrkit said. It’s a community.
“Everybody knows each other. Pickleballers are for the most part very friendly people. All kinds of professionals come out.”
Since Byrkit discovered pickleball, he’s noticed his arthritis is much better.
“It has helped me in many ways. I’ve lost a little weight and become more mobile,” he said.
Kathy Beavers, an area sports masseuse and real estate agent, is an ex-tennis player, ice hockey coach, and has been an athlete her entire life. When she plays, she uses tennis techniques, anticipating the next move, answering back with a vicious backhand.
She doubted pickleball’s appeal at first.
“My son told me one day, mom, I got this great sport. But the ball is so light, that’s like bowling with bumpers, right? But I went to Florida and fell in love with it.”
She added, with some laughter, that she kicked her 36-year-old son’s butt when they played four months back. At 62, she’s the proud mother of three kids — one’s a professional bounty hunter with a YouTube show, Patty Mayo, another is a professional figure skater, and the other is an accomplished artist.
“They’re doing what they enjoy,” she said, beaming.
Beavers was forced out of her first passion, tennis, by an injury.
“I was hitting with my coach and tore my rotator cuff. That injury left a huge hole in me,” she said
Pickleball has filled the void. And it helps make friends too. Like Byrkit, she sees pickleball as a community, unifying age groups and genders.
“Men can play against women. The power of the game is not the deciding factor. There’s a lot of finesse and thinking on higher levels,” she said.
Another commonality all pickleballers share is that no matter how old you are, “you always forget the score.”
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport, Beavers pointed out.
Beavers is considered a great pickleball player in this area, but David Ruth, filmmaker for 4k creative services, and pickleball instructor at iDINKiCan, has played in competitions around the United States. He’s an example of how involved pickleball can become.
“I play at a high level. I’m a 4.0, which is the start of advanced. You start at 2.0 then you work your way up.”
He’s certified at the YMCA in Chestertown, and instructs at Chesapeake College. Ruth has been playing since 2015, and it was more like pickleball chose him rather than the other way around.
Like Beavers, he too had his doubts.
“I asked myself, do I really want to play a game called pickleball? I got hooked that first night and started playing every day.”
He relayed some of his competitive experiences.
“I had a good win at the Maryland Senior Olympics, playing with Jamie Whiting. She’s a great player. We bronze medalled, qualifying for Nationals,” Ruth said.
But he also was “pickled,” meaning, shut-out, no points scored. He laughed, reliving that story.
“When I moved here from Annapolis, I entered a couple of tournaments with some friends that weren’t 4.0 players. I threw my buddies into the fire. We got destroyed!”
As a director for 25 years, Ruth has had lots of success in film. His first role was on the set of Philadelphia, with Tom Hanks. But pickleball, ever-invasive, seeped into his creative world.
“I’m producing a TV show called Pickleball Backyard Brawl. This season, my producing partner found a Pickleball Barn, and I’m excited about that. Paul Olin, number one pro senior pickleball, is set to help out.”
Ruth plans on making a short film about pickleball too.
Like Byrkit and Beavers, he sees pickleball as a fellowship. “There’s a social element that is not like any other sport,” he said.
He formed the Chestertown Pickleball Club where they hang out off the court. Ruth’s advice to anyone who wants to start playing, “You get out of pickleball what you put into it. Get up off the couch and play. Being competitive and having fun is what it’s about.”
If you haven’t played yet, Byrkit, Beavers and Ruth are ready to greet you with a smile, a helpful hint and a skillful “dink” over the net.
