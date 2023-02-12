Pier collapses while patient being transported from boat; serious injuries averted

A portion of a pier at Gregg Neck Boat Yard collapsed Jan. 26 while first responders were transporting a woman on a stretcher. They were able to gather lumber that was lying nearby to secure their position. The boat pictured is not the boat that was involved.

 PHOTO BY BERT PIASECKI

GALENA — Maryland Natural Resources Police is continuing its investigation of a pier at a privately owned marina near here that collapsed Jan. 26 while first responders were transporting a woman on a stretcher.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.