Pier collapses while patient being transported from boat; serious injuries averted

A portion of a pier at Gregg Neck Boat Yard collapsed Jan. 26 while first responders were transporting a woman on a stretcher. They were able to gather lumber that was lying nearby to secure their position. The boat pictured is not the boat that was involved.
GALENA — Maryland Natural Resources Police is continuing its investigation of a pier at a privately owned marina near here that collapsed Jan. 26 while first responders were transporting a woman on a stretcher.
Two Galena Volunteer Fire Company firefighters were injured when the dock collapsed, according to Chief Bert Piasecki.
The Galena chief said one was transported to ChristianaCare’s freestanding emergency department in Middletown, Delaware, where he was treated and released. The other firefighter was treated at the scene.
The female on the stretcher was taken by ambulance to ChristianaCare’s main campus in Newark, Delaware. Piasecki said he didn’t know the disposition.
A Galena VFC ambulance and rescue engine were dispatched to Gregg Neck Boat Yard on the Sassafras River at about 7:30 p.m. for a patient who was injured after a fall on a boat that was tied up at the marina, according to Piasecki and a post on the fire company’s Facebook page.
Kent County Office of Emergency Services was dispatched too.
The patient suffered a head injury, according to Lauren Moses, public information officer for the NRP.
The woman was removed from the boat and securely placed on a stretcher that was navigating the pier en route to an ambulance waiting on shore.
During transport with a crew of six, according to Piasecki, the pier collapsed with one side of the pier going into the river and two of the firefighters being pinned by the stretcher on its lowest side.
One of the firefighters was forced partially into the water, while the others were able to maintain footing — keeping the stretcher upright and the patient safe.
The crew was able to gather lumber that was lying nearby to secure their position and tie the stretcher off with ropes until additional help arrived.
When the pier collapsed, fire companies from Millington and Cecilton responded as well as a paramedic out of Queen Anne’s County, according to Piasecki, who drove to the scene in his personal vehicle.
