BALTIMORE — The Maryland Transportation Authority Board has named William Pines, PE, PMP, CCM, as acting executive director of the 1,800-employee agency that oversees the state’s eight toll facilities and the DriveEzMD Maryland system, effective immediately. Pines has served as chief operating officer of the MDTA since 2020. He also previously served as MDTA’s chief engineer from 2019 to 2020.
“I want to wish Will Pines a heartfelt congratulations in his new role as acting executive director,” said MDTA Chairman and Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr., previous MDTA executive director. “I’m confident that Will’s leadership and dedication will bring MDTA to new heights.”
Since joining the MDTA in 2012, Pines has served in several leadership roles for the Division of Operations and Office of Engineering and Construction, including inspection program manager, bridge and tunnel manager, deputy director of engineering and director of project development. He has managed several major MDTA projects, including the $463 million Governor Harry W. Nice/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge Replacement project, the $1.1 billion I-95 Express Toll Lanes Northbound Extension Program, and the $189 million I-895 Bridge Project.
“I am humbled and honored to be given the opportunity to lead the incredibly talented team of professionals in the MDTA,” said Pines. “Together, we will direct our passion and expertise to provide Marylanders with great customer service and the safe, efficient and reliable travel they deserve.”
The new acting executive director will manage MDTA daily operations, including the nationally accredited MDTA Police, a $360.8 million annual operating budget and a $2.8 billion six-year capital program. He also will work with the MDTA Board to establish policy and strategic direction for the agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.