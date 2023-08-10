Pirates and Wenches Weekend starts today and festivities run through Sunday, Aug. 13.
Laurie Walters, president of Main Street Rock Hall, which organizes the event, called the weekend a family-friendly, “multi-generational fun day.”
“We see so many groups of grandparents and parents and kids having a great time,” Walters said. “We encourage people of all ages to come.”
While the events don’t officially kick off until today, the party has already started as houses around town have begun participating in the “festoon your fort” contest.
“Even if you don’t like crowds, maybe just come Friday evening or Saturday afternoon and look at the houses,” said Laurie Walters, president of Main Street Rock Hall, which organizes the event.
Official pirates events begin Friday at 5 p.m. with a rum tasting at Haven Harbour South. Tickets are required for the event.
At 7 p.m., Bedlum Bones will lead a sea shanty sing-a-long at the American Legion Post 228.
Ghost tours will be offered Friday and Saturday evening. Tickets are required for the event.
Saturday, events will happen at the Ferry Park Beach, harbor and Main Street.
There will be an official Rock Hall pirates shuttle around town Saturday. Wrist bands, which serve as a day pass for rides, are $5 and can be purchased at one of the merchandise stands. Kids age 5 and under ride free. Buses run 9 a.m. until midnight Sunday.
Those in town for the event should park in the big field adjacent to Rock Hall Elementary School. There will be a shuttle from that lot to Main Street and the beach.
“Do not park on the street,” Walters said.
Beginning at 10 a.m. with a treasure dig, the Rock Hall Lion’s Club will present a beach party with music by Jah People and vendors. Festivities there run until 3 p.m.
At the harbor, the decorated dingy parade begins at 11 a.m. There will be a poker run at noon.
In the Main Street area, there were be entertainers, music, vendors, a food court and plenty of activities.
For children, HoCo Pirate Adventures will have a treasure trail where kids solve clues to open a treasure chest. Kids can also participate in the Most Wanted Pirates scavenger hunt, where they collect eight pirates’ signatures to be entered in a raffle to win a movie party at Flagship Cinema in Chestertown.
“It used to be the kids would walk around and look at the pirates, but they were afraid of the pirates and didn’t know they could interact with the pirates,” Walters said. “The scavenger hunt requires them to get the pirates’ signature, so that means they have to go up to them and talk to the pirate.”
“I love watching with kids and the pirates interact,” Walters said.
Over the course of the weekend, tickets will be on sale for a treasure chest raffle with over $3,000 worth of merchandise and gift cards. The raffle will be drawn Saturday night at the Buccaneer’s Ball, hosted at Waterman’s Crab House. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20.
Also at the Buccaneer’s Ball will be the king and queen costume contest and the Greybeard look-a-like contest. The ball begins at 7 p.m.
The festivities continue Sunday on Main Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Sunday is the much quieter day,” Walters said. “Granted you don’t get the beach and you don’t get the dingy race, but if you wanted to come for the bands and the entertainment up on Main Street, Sunday is much quieter.”
New this year is a rolling flotilla parade 1 p.m. Sunday. Low speed vehicles decorated in “pirate fashion” will drive down the block of Main Street between State Route 20 and Sharp Street.
“We have a large number of low speed vehicles in Rock Hall,” Walters said. “We thought we’d embrace that and have fun with it.”
Those with the appropriate vehicles — that are tagged and licensed with licensed drivers — wanting to participate in the rolling flotilla should line up 12:30 p.m.
A full schedule of the weekend, and locations for the Merriment on Main Street, can be found at rockhallpirates.com.
