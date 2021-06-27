OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a reported plane crash in the Assawoman Bay on Sunday.
The OCFD said the incident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. with the Maryland Natural Resources Police also responding.
The local fire department reported five person aboard the plane were “placed on civilian vessels.” No injuries were initially reported in the afternoon incident. The bay is near the Ocean City’s Atlantic Ocean beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.