Planning commission begins revising 2010 Denton Comprehensive Plan

DENTON — The Denton Planning Commission began the first steps in updating the town’s 2010 comprehensive plan during a joint working session with members of the Town Council Monday, Feb. 6, at the Wharves of Choptank Visitor and Heritage Center in Crouse Park.
Urban planning consultant Peter Johnston of Peter Johnston & Associates in Easton guided the session with a 35-slide presentation outlining the revision process and elements to be addressed in the plan.
Johnston explained the two-fold purpose of the meeting: to discuss the status of updating the 2010 Denton Comprehensive Plan, as well as a potential growth area to be included in the revised plan.
Chief among the topics discussed was the town’s land use growth annexation plan, especially the West Denton area.
The updating process will take place throughout 2023. The commission will revise the plan, taking into account council comments, during February and March. During the first half of the year, planning commissioners will create a working draft.
“Once we have a working draft that’s acceptable to the planning commission and elected officials, it goes out to a Clearinghouse review, and that review is a minimum of 60 days,” Johnston said. “In that 60-day period that’s when we’ll be going out to the public with presentations and opening up a dialog, so people can ask questions to get more information and make their comments.”
The public review phase will take place in June and July. Individual zoning requests will be accepted in August and reviewed in August and September. In October, a public hearing will be held, after which the commission will revise and prepare a final draft to be recommended to the Town Council in December.
Among the objectives for the comprehensive planning process are complying with the Land Use Article‘s 10-year update requirement, addressing new legislative requirements, assessing infrastructure and service capacities, and projecting population and housing growth.
“For example, legislation has been adopted that requires that the Comprehensive Plan address affordable and low cost housing,” Johnston said. “So, as part of the process, we look at existing conditions and the socioeconomic data from the (2020) Census to try and determine what’s changed since the last Comprehensive Plan was updated.”
Johnston explained that each element of the Comprehensive Plan will have goals and objectives that will be affirmed or modified during the updating process.
The area west of the downtown area across the Choptank River was highlighted as a provisional growth/annexation area, currently zoned by Caroline County as Village Center, Village Neighborhood and I-2 Light Industrial.
The objective of focusing on the 35-acre area — which includes 20 detached single-family dwellings, 20 commercial properties, 33 commercial buildings, a church, a recreation clubhouse and eight warehouses — was to “address potential health issues with failing septic systems and support the Plan’s goals for improving water quality” in the river.
Of the 65 parcels in the West Denton provisional growth area, 64 are in the Critical Area, designated a Limited Development Area.
The “provisional status” of the objective is “subject to demonstrating feasibility of extending public water and sewer service facilities to properties (in the) area at an acceptable cost.”
Johnston suggested that working session participants “try and resolve tonight” a “consensus among us about the growth area, whether it would be either a provisional one that we talked about or some variation on that theme.”
Town Administrator Wayne Getchell said he had discussed with the county commissioners the “possibility of providing town water and sewer service for the West end. … The county is currently drafting an RFP for engineering services to create that report.”
Concerns about cost and feasibility of extending water and sewer service were discussed, as well as the drafting process going forward.
“We’ve got to make sure (any change) is consistent with what the land use plan says,” Johnston said. “A zoning map change, a text change, is a legislative action that can only be done by the mayor and council. The planning commission can make a recommendation, but ultimately, to make the change is a legislative act.”
The Town of Denton Planning & Codes webpage can be viewed at dentonmaryland.com/departments/planning-codes/.
