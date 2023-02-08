Planning commission begins revising 2010 Denton Comprehensive Plan

Urban planning consultant Peter Johnston guides a joint working session of the Denton Planning Commission and Town Council, as they began updating the town’s 2010 Comprehensive Plan Monday, Feb. 6, at the Wharves of Choptank Visitor and Heritage Center.

 PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY

DENTON — The Denton Planning Commission began the first steps in updating the town’s 2010 comprehensive plan during a joint working session with members of the Town Council Monday, Feb. 6, at the Wharves of Choptank Visitor and Heritage Center in Crouse Park.


