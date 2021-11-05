EASTON — The Talbot County Planning Commission reversed full approval of Resolution 281 on Wednesday, Nov. 3, and found one part of the water and sewer plan for Lakeside at Trappe inconsistent with the county’s comprehensive plan.
The planning commission voted 3-1 to find Resolution 281 — which approved water and sewer for half of Lakeside at Trappe in 2020 — citing concerns with the town’s existing wastewater plant.
Planning Commission Chairman Chip Councell, along with members Boicourt and Ghezzi, voted to find Resolution 281 inconsistent. Planning commission member Michael Strannahan was the no vote, while commissioner Paul Spies was not present.
“This sends a very clear message to the Talbot County Council about what our feelings are,” said Vice Chairman Bill Boicourt.
Boicourt was in favor of Resolution 281 last year when the planning commission reviewed it.
Ghezzi, the planning commission member, said the Wednesday vote was important because the county “can’t rely on MDE.”
“None of us agree that the homes should hook up to the existing plant, it’s below (environmental) standards,” she said. “Make it a condition they cannot hook it up — until it meets ENR standards.”
Trappe’s current wastewater plant does not meet enhanced nutrient removal (ENR), or the state’s current environmental standards, but will hook up the first 120 homes from Lakeside at Trappe.
Councell said he does not support full rescission of Resolution 281 — just the motion that passed on Wednesday.
“The existing wastewater plant bothers me,” Councell said. “I understand the concerns.”
MDE’s permit has received intense scrutiny from residents and environmental organizations — not only for the existing wastewater plant, but also because of another proposed wastewater plant for the development. That wastewater plant would spray irrigate up to 1 million gallons of treated sewage on 87 acres of crop fields near Miles Creek.
More than 100 Talbot County residents and activists showed up to an Oct. 28 MDE hearing to protest the development and speak out against the discharge permit.
Residents have protested that decision, saying LaTrappe Creek, which the plant discharges into, is already too polluted, and an additional 120 homes would endanger it further.
The planning commission voted 3-2 in 2020 to find Resolution 281 consistent with the comprehensive plan.
In a statement prepared for the motion, the planning commission said the existing plant needs to be upgraded before taking on any future sewage flows.
“The initial hookup of up to 120 homes from the Lakeside development into the existing Trappe wastewater treatment plant is inconsistent with the Talbot County comprehensive plan — until the Trappe wastewater treatment plant meets ENR standards,” the statement said. “And any flow coming from the Lakeside development should meet ENR standards.”
The planning commission debated more than an hour about how it should issue formal disapproval of the plan to hook up 120 homes to the existing wastewater treatment plant. By the end of the meeting, members came to a consensus on the procedure for the vote.
The vote does not serve as legislative action; rather, it acts as an official recommendation from a governmental body to the Talbot County Council as council members debate whether to rescind Resolution 281.
