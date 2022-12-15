SRMC Front Entrance.jpg

 CONTRIBUTED IMAGE

EASTON — During his fiscal year 2024 budget recommendation announcement Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan today included $100 million in proposed funding for University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s new Regional Medical Center at Easton on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.


