CENTREVILLE — Friends, family, and colleagues gathered to celebrate the retirement of Crossroads Community’s and Corsica River Mental Health Services’ Executive Director, John Plaskon. Plaskon announced his retirement at the end of 2021 after 33 years of dedication to behavioral health recovery on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
Plaskon started his advocacy and career in psychiatric rehabilitation in New Jersey over 40 years ago. He joined Crossroads Community during its infancy stages in 1988, when the program offered on-site services for adults in Queen Anne’s County. Today, because of Plaskon’s vision and forward-thinking initiatives, the program now provides services on-site and in the community for adults, adolescents, and children in the five mid-shore counties. The program also offers residential, vocational, respite, and young adult transitional services.
Plaskon continued his initiatives in 2009 by opening Corsica River Mental Health Services, which provides outpatient mental health and substance use treatment services for adults, children and families with clinics in Centreville, Federalsburg and Cambridge. Corsica River also provides mental health case management, homeless outreach and mobile treatment services.
During the celebration, friend and long-time colleague Helen Lampman gave highlights of John’s career and thanked John on behalf of the agency for his “commitment to integrity and always striving to do the right thing.” Lampman, who has been with Crossroads since 1983, also thanked Plaskon for his leadership and, “always putting clients first and pushing the staff in difficult, seemingly impossible situations when we wanted to give up.”
Other special remarks were given by CRMHS Board of Directors’ President, Dan Rosendale who stated, “When John took over, this organization began to flourish. All these great services were being provided to folks that needed it.” Rosendale also emphasized how important behavioral health services are in our community.
Incoming Executive Director, Holly Ireland presented Plaskon with the distinguished honor of two government citations. Plaskon was recognized by Governor Larry Hogan and the State of Maryland, and collectively by the Eastern Shore Delegation for his life’s work.
Plaskon closed the celebration by stating, “It’s been an honor and privilege to be in this position for all these years.” He also added how proud of the staff he is leaving behind and how they will continue to “do whatever it takes to help clients with significant challenges get through the day…and the next day…and see where we go from there. That’s what it’s all about.”
Crossroads Community, Inc. and Corsica River Mental Health Services are 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations. For more information call 410-758-3050 or visit www.ccinconline.com or www.crmhsinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.