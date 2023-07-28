EASTON — Plein Air Easton organized by the Avalon Foundation announced Thursday that art sales exceeded $500,000 over the course of the 10-day festival.
Sunday, July 23, marked the final day of the 19th annual Plein Air Easton Art Festival and Competition, one of the largest and most prestigious outdoor painting competitions in the United States.
Throughout the pandemic, Plein Air Easton continued using creative solutions like drive-thru art parties to keep the festival alive, and in 2021, the Avalon Foundation announced art sales of $496K, just shy of the coveted half-million mark.
“It felt like it might be a blip in data, fueled by pent-up demand post-pandemic. We were uncertain if sales volumes of that level were going to be achievable again, and in 2022, with sales of $463K, we felt like maybe the art buying market had stabilized again,” said Avalon Foundation chief operating and finance officer Jessica Bellis.
“This year we are proud to announce that Plein Air Easton sold $537,000 during the festival and that this preliminary data does not include plein air works sold through our partner exhibition with the Working Artist Forum or artwork that we know sold through our wonderful galleries downtown Easton,” Bellis said of the 451 paintings sold during the event.
Proceeds from Plein Air Easton support the artists, the festival itself, and the work of the Avalon Foundation, an organization with the mission to inspire, enrich and connect diverse audiences through arts, educational and cultural experiences inside the historic Avalon Theatre and throughout Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
Plein Air Easton is a juried competition, with artists from across the globe applying to participate each year. This year’s juror was acclaimed plein air painter Nancy Tankersley. The festival’s juror from one year becomes the judge the next providing a new look each year, which results in a competitive and changing roster of competing painters. Tankersley was specifically chosen to serve as the judge for the festival’s 20th year in 2024. Nancy Tankersley was a founder of Plein Air Easton and a major force in its early success.
“The 58 nationally and globally acclaimed artists who are selected to compete at Plein Air Easton work hard all week to create great paintings they hope will win awards and appeal to the people who come out to buy beautiful works of art,” said Avalon Foundation Board Chair Denise Grant. “There was such enthusiastic support for the week’s artistic festivities in Easton, Talbot County from people in our broad community — from NYC to Philly, Baltimore to DC and beyond!”
Plein Air Easton’s Quick Draw Competition, open to all ages and skill levels was held on Saturday, July 22. While known for its grueling and excessive heat, humidity, and dense crowds, this year temperatures remained in the low 80s with a gentle breeze resulting in 82 plein air paintings — all produced during the two-hour quick draw — to be sold directly off of their easels.
“The Quick Draw is yet another opportunity for local artists to produce and exhibit their work alongside the competition artists. It was a fun time for all,” Grant said. “Everyone came together in support of the Avalon’s Plein Air Easton this year in exciting ways. The entire community is proud we are celebrating our 19th year. There is such excitement for Plein Air Easton and we look forward to our 20th anniversary in 2024.”
A week of painting in Talbot County kicked off with a canvas-stamping event on July 13, where artists were given an orientation for the week ahead before setting out to find painting inspiration.
On Friday, downtown galleries and merchants celebrated the arrival of artists with specials, a shop-to-win raffle, live music and a Storm Productions rendition of a “Midsummer Night’s Dream” as storm clouds rolled right past the heart of town.
Saturday, competition artists could be found at the party of the summer, known as the Meet the Artists Party. This event, for Friends of Plein Air Easton who support the event through charitable giving, was billed as a true celebration of art where easels dot the landscape of a private estate in Talbot County.
This year the event was held at the picturesque Gross Coate Farm. Art collectors, supporters, and onlookers were ferried through gardens and throughout the grounds in golf carts to watch paintings progress. The evening culminated in an exhibit and sale of the day’s work while the easy sounds of the Janet Paulsen Trio played in the background. For dinner, guests were presented with a gourmet picnic crafted by chef Jordon Lloyd and Hambleton House Catering to enjoy either by the water’s edge or to take away and enjoy with friends in the comfort of their own homes.
Paint-outs in Oxford and Tilghman were held on July 16 and July 17, respectively, and were a way to engage neighboring towns in the excitement of Plein Air Easton by bringing the magic of plein air art to these charming, working waterfront towns. Paint Oxford experienced a deluge of water and found artists tucked in and under the eaves of workshops, garages and boatyards. While the challenges of the day had a negative impact on sales and spirits that evening, the day of painting produced several of the paintings that ultimately won major competition awards.
The Tilghman Paint-out, by contrast, brought sunny skies, stunning artwork, and strong sales into the Wylder Hotel for an exhibit and sale on the evening of July 17.
All week the exhibit in the PAE Headquarters was dynamic as new art flowed in as the week progressed and art that was purchased went to new homes. In addition to the exhibit of hundreds of paintings, the headquarters was the place where visitors could enjoy artist demos, interviews and discussions on topics related to art and beyond.
The 58 competition artists handed in two completed works each on July 20 to be considered by event judge, Master Jove Wang, who focused on selecting the award winners from a spectacular body of combined work. Plein Air Easton’s Collector’s Party, July 21, was live-streamed and will remain available for viewing through Plein Air Easton’s website and YouTube Channel.
The Grand Prize: Timothy Dills Memorial Award, an award sponsored by Ellen Vatne, was awarded to Charles Newman for his painting “Toolin’ Around Again at Cutts and Case,” and the honor of an award by their peers, the Artists’ Choice Award, an accolade sponsored by Hali and Scott Asplundh, was awarded to newcomer Martin Geiger for his painting “Reflected Storefront.”
On Saturday, July 22, the weather boasted temperatures in the low 80s, blue skies and a summer breeze that kept the mood light and fun while nearly 200 artists took to the streets for the Quick Draw Competition. Zufar Bikbov won First Place overall, Charlie Hunter won Best Alumni Painting and Chris Rapa won First Place in the non-competition artist category. At least two artists who were subsequently juried into the main competition have won awards in the Non-Competition Artist category at Plein Air Easton’s Quick Draw competition in recent years. Quick Draw Awards are sponsored by September First Partners.
Finally, on Sunday, July 23, the festival culminated with Small Painting Sunday held in honor of Suzan Estelle Brice in celebration of a life well-lived and sponsored by Ellen Vatne, and Denise and John Bode, and the Judge’s Talk, during which Wang explained his award choices, and bestowed the final round of Small Painting Sunday awards to the 2023 competition artists. Patrick Lee took home Small Painting Sunday First Place, followed by Qiang Huang, Bernard Dellario, Rhonda Ford and Henry Coe with second, third and honorable mentions respectively. The Judge’s Talk is available for viewing through www.pleinaireaston.com or Plein Air Easton’s YouTube page.
Plein Air Easton is a juried competition, however, winning first, second or third places; Artists’ Choice; First Place Quick Draw or the Alumni Quick Draw awards also come with the honor of an automatic invitation to the 20th Plein Air Easton competition, scheduled for July 12-21, 2024.
