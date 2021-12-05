EASTON — Maryland Public Television’s show “Maryland Farm & Harvest” will feature artists and farms from Easton’s plein air painting competition in an upcoming episode on Dec. 7.
The weekly series takes viewers on a journey across Maryland to share stories about the farms, people and technology that work together to sustain and grow the state’s agriculture industry — the number one commercial industry in Maryland.
The Dec. 7 episode will air a segment highlighting the weeklong Plein Air Easton competition, which held its 17th annual event in July. The competition allows artists from across the country to showcase the beauty of Maryland farms through outdoor landscape painting.
The episode will highlight two participating artists from this year’s competition: Mary Veiga of Tilghman Island and David Csont of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The two will discuss their love of the outdoors and the chance to paint the unique scenery of Maryland farms.
After the competition ended, the artwork was displayed at a farm to table dinner at the Triple Creek Winery in Cordova and at the Academy Art Museum in Easton.
Jessica Bells of The Avalon Foundation and Shannon Dill of the University of Maryland Extension program will also appear in the episode to explain how the competition promotes a better understanding and appreciation of local agriculture.
The episode will also feature an unusual fruit farm and a tractor test drive in Carroll County.
This episode of “Maryland Farm & Harvest” will air on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. on MPT-HD and online at mpt.org/livestream.
