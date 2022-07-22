Plein Air Festival block party sponsors Natalie Slater, communications manager for the Easton Economic Development Corporation, Amy Kreiner, president of the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce and Jess Bellis, COO and CFO for the Avalon Foundation.
The Plein Air Easton block party at a gallery open house Friday, July 15.
PHOTO BY CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
PHOTO BY CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
The block party featured live music and artists painting in the street Friday, July 15.
PHOTO BY CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
A Plein Air Easton artist painting the nightscape.
EASTON — Plein Air Easton is taking place this week with almost 60 artists competing for thousands of dollars in prizes. Friday was a kickoff block party and Nocturne Paint Out to get the week-long festival started.
Several stores and art galleries kept their doors open until 8 p.m. and some provided refreshments while musicians performed on the streets. At 8 p.m., Harrison Street was closed so that painters could set up their stands to paint the night scenes of Easton.
Artist Lynne Wentworth enjoyed the community coming together at the festive art event.
“The atmosphere is wonderfully community oriented, exciting and energetic. I can’t say enough about the Avalon Theatre and how wonderful their people are who put this together,” Wentworth said.
The Plein Air Easton festival has art and community events taking place from July 15-22. On Saturday July 23, there will be a Quick Draw competition for which artist can complete the best painting in two hours.
Jessica Bellis, COO and CFO for the Avalon Foundation, talked about the Plein Air Easton festival, which is the work of the Avalon Foundation.
“Plein Air Easton is the largest and most prestigious outdoor painting competition in the United States. There are 58 artists that are juried in from all over the world coming to compete for tens of thousands of dollars in prizes. It is our intent to also sell a half million dollars in artwork in the next week,” Bellis said.
Amy Kreiner, president of the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce, helped arrange for the merchants who took part in welcoming the artists and community during the block party.
“The Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Easton Economic Development Corporation to help the Avalon Foundation kick off their Plein Air Easton festival which is their 18th Plein Air Easton Festival. We’re helping welcome the artists and their host families and all the visitors to Easton by gathering all the merchants together to have a welcome community block party. Over 35 merchants have donated items and have offered to keep their stores open until 8 p.m. for the festival,” Kreiner said.
The Easton Economic Development Corporation also took part in the festivities. Communications Director Natalie Slater says they partnered with the Avalon Foundation and Chamber of Commerce for the kickoff party.
“The artists come from all over the country and some from other areas of the world. They come here once a year to paint different scenes outside and it lasts about a week,” said Slater.
Bellis, with the Avalon Foundation, says the event was made possible by the generosity of many.
“I’m just really grateful to our partners who helped make this event happen. I’m incredibly grateful for the merchants who are participating and those who gave prizes and for all of the volunteers and artists who are coming out to make it happen,” Bellis said.
