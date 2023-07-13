EASTON — Plein Air Easton kicks off Friday, July 14 in downtown Easton with a Kick Off Street Party sponsored by The Avalon Foundation, Easton Economic Development Corporation, and the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce.
Harrison Street will be alive with music, art and more from 5 to 10 p.m.
Gallery Walk/Talks will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Events include:
• The Troika Gallery’s Fabulous Forgeries Exhibition
• Trippe Gallery — Variations 2 – one photograph, 16 paintings: match the correct artist with all paintings and win!
• Studio B Gallery — Meet Plein Air Easton competition judge Master Jove Wang
• Academy Art Museum remains open until 7 p.m.
Performance Schedule
• 5 to 7 p.m. — Harrison Street concert featuring Pretty Big Deal
• 7:15 p.m. — Prize Raffle Drawing, Harrison Street, Chamber of Commerce Tent
• 8 p.m. — Immersive Shakespeare! The Perfect Storm Players present their own adaptation of Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night Dream, live and in the street. This interactive performance will be performed theatre-in-the-round style.
• 5 to 10 p.m. — Nocturne Paint-out – Grab your paints and paint out in the street with Plein Air Easton competition painters.
Plein Air Easton is one of the largest outdoor arts competitions in the world and is the largest plein air event in the U.S. It is put on by the Easton-based Avalon Foundation. The French term “plein air” means “in the open air” and refers to the practice of painting complete works of art outdoors.
Artists will be competing for prizes and exhibits, demonstrations and art sales are scheduled. There will be 58 artists from around the country and region painting throughout Talbot County from Friday, July 14, through Sunday, July 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.