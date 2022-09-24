ST. MICHAELS — It’s a great time to learn and explore at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, with a variety of youth programming on tap this fall designed to engage children of all ages.
CBMM’s after-school programs, Rising Tide and Free Fishing, are back this month, a four-lesson STEAM Team series kicks off Oct. 8 and Lighthouse Overnight Adventures remain available for groups through October. That’s in addition to fall field trips for student groups, including school, Scout, and other youth programs.
Targeted at sixth-through-ninth graders, Rising Tide teaches the basics of tool use, following a build plan, and woodworking techniques. This fall, the program continues work on building two stand-up paddleboards as well as a few other smaller projects.
Rising Tide resumed Sept. 19 and is offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Transportation is offered from the Easton YMCA and from St. Michaels Middle/High School (SMMHS). Register at bit.ly/RisingTide2022 or email risingtide@cbmm.org for more information.
Running Sept. 28 through Nov. 2, CBMM’s Free Fishing program invites community members of all ages for catch-and-release fishing on Wednesdays this fall from 3:30-5:30pm.
No fishing license or equipment is required to participate. Fishing rods and bait are provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own fishing pole. Children under 10 must be accompanied and supervised by a responsible adult. For middle and high school students, transportation from SMMHS to CBMM is provided.
This is a weather-permitting, drop-in program, but if you are interested in attending, please contact Youth Programs Coordinator Sophie Stuart at 410-745-4974.
In October and November, young mariners are invited to join CBMM’s STEAM Team. Led by an experienced educator in each Saturday session, children will explore Chesapeake-related topics that incorporate a variety of activities related to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math).
Sessions are available for ages 4-6 and 6-9, beginning with an Oct. 8 program on Lighthouse Life. Other program themes include Shipwreck Scientists (Oct. 22), Simple Machines Move the Maritime World (Nov. 5), and Boats of the Bay (Nov. 12).
Class sizes are limited, with advanced registration needed. The cost per class is $15, with a 20% discount for CBMM members. Register online for all four sessions for an additional discount. Need-based scholarships for individual classes are available by emailing registration@cbmm.org. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/FallSTEAMTeam22.
Last but not least, groups can plan a Lighthouse Overnight Adventure this fall! Step back in time to experience the life of a lighthouse keeper and spend the night in the Hooper Strait Lighthouse at CBMM. Participants can try their hand at the keeper’s traditional duties, listen to stories and discover facts and clues about lighthouse living, navigation and Bay history through hands-on activities.
Lighthouse Overnights are available on select Fridays and Saturdays throughout September and October. Request a date or check availability by completing the inquiry form at bit.ly/LighthouseOvernight2022 or contact CBMM’s education staff at registration@cbmm.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.