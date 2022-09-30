CAMBRIDGE — Maryland State Police arrested a suspect wanted in connection to the Sept. 20 fatal shooting of a 20-year-old in Cambridge.
Investigators with the Maryland State Police State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Geett Cornish, 30, of Cambridge, on Thursday without incident in Annapolis.
Cornish is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and numerous firearm charges stemming from an afternoon shooting in Cambridge.
Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue for a report of shots fired just after 3 p.m. Sept. 20.
Police canvassed the area and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue. Investigators said he had been shot. Cambridge police requested that the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit handle the investigation.
The victim was identified as Kevin Dwayne Raeford, 20, of Salisbury.
Raeford’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, where his death was ruled a homicide.
No other injuries were reported as a result of the shooting, state police said. No arrests have been made. The Dorchester County State’s Attorney responded to the scene and was briefed on the investigation.
Investigators believe Raeford was targeted and there is no additional threat to the community.
During a bail review Friday morning, Cornish was ordered to remain held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Annapolis.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Maryland State Police at 443-480-6818.
The scene of the investigation was located about 700 feet down the block from the scene of a Jan. 25 double murder in a warehouse.
The area where the victim was found is roughly the same distance from a Nov. 18, 2021, murder on Camelia Street, a Nov. 7, 2021, murder on Greenwood Avenue, and an April 5, 2021, murder on Greenwood Avenue and Gloria Richardson Circle.
