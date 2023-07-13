Police chief, county deputy assist as family escapes house fire

ROCK HALL — The police chief here and a Kent County deputy sheriff headed home to Rock Hall after his tour had ended helped a family of four and their pet dog escape a house fire early Sunday morning, July 2.
No injuries were reported.
Once the fire scene was cleared, the family — a mother and three children ages 3 to 11 — were able to return to their house in the 21000-block of Rock Hall Avenue.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate.
Rock Hall Police Chief Bill Dempsey reported the fire at about 5:30 a.m. while on patrol.
“I could smell smoke,” Dempsey said in an interview July 4, “and as I got closer I saw smoke and fire going up the back (of the building).”
The mother and her children had gotten out of the house safely, though they were concerned that the pet dog might still be inside.
Dempsey said the mother told him she was awakened by a “popping noise.”
Sheriff’s office K-9 handler DFC Mike Piasecki, who lives just a couple of blocks away, was on his way home after his shift ended when he stopped to assist Dempsey.
“We loaded the family and the dog into their car and moved it across the street,” Dempsey said.
Soon after, Rock Hall Engine 72 arrived on the scene.
The fire was contained mainly to the outside rear of the two-story building.
On its Facebook page, the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company thanked all the mutual aid companies that made the response and assisted at the scene: Rock Hall Police Department, state fire marshal’s office, Chestertown and Kennedyville volunteer fire companies, Kent EMS and the Rock Hall VFC fire police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.