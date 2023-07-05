ST. MICHAELS — On June 30, a large crowd of community members, government officials and law enforcement gathered in the searing heat beneath two white tents to honor the retirement of Chief Anthony Smith.
This was in front of the police station’s porch. There were several speakers and a resolution from Maryland Sen. Johnny Mautz and a governor’s citation honoring Smith’s 16 years of service.
The grill was smoking, the pizza was ready and the most coveted refreshment was the iced down bottles of water.
“I started in April 7 of 2007. Being part of a team that has helped make St. Michaels a reflection of community policing. That is what I brought the most to the community making it 99% of what we do. In other words arresting people is just something that you do by happen circumstance. The most important thing we do is reaching out to the community and keeping it safe. Proactively making a partnership with the community,” Smith said.
He said he is not going anywhere. He will still serve on three boards- the Talbot Family Network, the St. Michaels Community Center and CASA. He said he will miss his staff of 10.
“St. Michaels is one of the safest places to live, work and play in the United States,” Smith said.
The event master of ceremonies was David Breimhurst, president of the St. Michaels Commission.
“It is a historical event for the town. The chief is a one-of-a-kind individual, but our new chief, Jeff Oswald, is a testament to Chief Smith’s ability to build and retain a professional, dedicated police force under his command. This transition should be relatively painless. Part of the philosophy of community policing is prop up instead of lock up. Who knows how many kids have never been locked up because they were propped up by Chief Smith. Our mission is to carry on that legacy,” Breimhurst said.
He noted that the town expands to 10,000 visitors on the weekend with few incidents.
“We are here to celebrate the chief today. It is a big turnout. To give him the big send off.
991 Division Chief Holly Gushke gave him a certificate from Talbot County Department of Emergency Services and said, “Your dedication to the community, the SMYLEs (St. Michaels Youth Law Enforcement) program and the junior police academy will have an impact for years to come.”
The next speaker was Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble. He had a special citation for Smith.
“I have tremendous respect for you. The way you and the way you make your officers. The way you lead your life and the priorities you have in your life. Especially for youth. I can’t thank you enough for mentoring me. I was able to pick up the phone and call you.”
As people began to fan themselves on top of the black tarmac, Clay Stamp, Talbot County manager, came up to the microphone on the police station porch. Chuck Callahan, president of the Talbot County Council came up with him. They had a commendation from the County Council for Chief Smith.
“The words that come to mind with Chief Smith are humble, a gentle giant, caring and listens and committed. He is a visionary and motivator that is inspiring to the community,” Stamp said.
Shauna Beulah is St. Michaels branch manager of the Talbot County Free Library.
“The congratulations are well deserved. You have been a loyal friend and advocate to the St. Michaels library. One of the things I appreciate about you is that you are approachable. We had a snake come in the building and he came with a metal trash can. The fact that he came meant a lot to us. And your officers under your leadership are also approachable,” Beulah said.
Somehow the microphone fell apart so the next speaker was without amplification. So Rob Straebel, town administrator of St. Michaels, had to project to the over 100 assembled.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t call up Tiffany Sweeney. She organized this whole event. Let’s put Chief Smith’s career in focus. 40 years of public safety. That is roughly 10,400 days of work. Over 83,000 hours of service. We can’t be more grateful for his service. We are confident with the appointment of Jeff Oswald. Chief Smith had a long list of accomplishments including body worn cameras, tasers and take home vehicles, an attractive police retirement plan and assisting with the recruitments of new officers,” Straebel said.
Maryland State Sen. John Mautz got up to the podium and gave a citation.
“In a small town like St. Michaels where everyone has something to say, there is not a bad word or criticism put at the doorstep of Chief Smith’s. It comes from his heart. It comes from his character. It comes from his personal sacrifice,” said Mautz.
It was Smith’s chance to address the crowd. He said it is this community that made his job easy. When the pandemic hit, he reached out to community stakeholders to help get shots in people’s arms. He held St. Micahels Rotary in high esteem and said that together they solved problems.
“I want to thank my wife. She is at home with my 96-year-old mom. I couldn’t have done this without Valerie’s support. My daughter is here with my granddaughter. And my son is here. I love them. Miguel Dennis (former Police Chief of St. Michaels) I want to thank you, he is the one responsible for me being in this position. Tiffany has been wonderful. She is my ace in the hole. Thank you Tiffany for all your support. It takes a community network to get things done. And then of course my guys. And Caitlin is a warrior. I will take her to any kind of fight. They helped make the department great,” said Smith.
He pleaded with the commissioners to continue to support his police officers and he noted that in 40 years he only pulled his sidearm out once in his career. He said police work is not transactional it is transformative.
Finally it was time to swear in the new Chief Jeffrey Oswald. He was asked if he will support the Constitution by Breimhurst. Oswald raised his right hand and swore to support the laws of Maryland. Then Smith took off his badge and gave it to Oswald. The whole crowd cheered.
Oswald said, “True trust and transparency and inclusion is how he led. This is my philosophy as well. I am honored to become the next police chief. I want to thank all of you for the past 21 years of support. Let’s continue to keep St. Michaels beautiful and safe.”
