Caroline County Sheriff’s Office
DENTON — The Caroline County Sheriff's Office said Monday a search was still underway in connection with a foot chase.
According to police, there was an incident in the area involving a suspect who was fled from our deputies and allied law enforcement agencies on foot.
The individual remains at large, and the search focused primarily in the Denton and Greensboro areas.
The subject is described as a white male, around 5'8" in height, with a red beard. He was last seen wearing shorts and was shirtless.
Police said if a citizen sees someone fitting this description, they should keep their distance and report it immediately.
An increased police presence in these areas might been seen throughout the day.
According to the sheriff's office, the added patrol are a precautionary measure, and the situation is currently believed to be a minimal threat to the public.
Anyone with information about this event is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Duty Officer Station at 410-479-2515.
