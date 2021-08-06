EASTON — Police have identified the 24-year-old woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning at the intersection of Ocean Gateway and Black Dog Alley in Easton.
According to the Easton Police Department, Angeles Cordon-Pinto, 24, was a backseat passenger in the 2019 Nissan Rogue that ran into a 2016 Hino truck stopped in the traffic lane on westbound Ocean Gateway around 7 a.m. Monday.
Police said that Cordon-Pinto was transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center for her injuries. After she was deemed stable enough to transport, she was flown to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in critical condition. Cordon-Pinto died on Thursday as a result of her injuries.
Preliminary investigation by Easton Police revealed that the Hino Truck, driven by Seth Parks, 22, was stopped in the traffic lane westbound at the intersection when the Nissan Rogue, driven by Brian Faust, 22, ran into the rear of the truck.
Faust and the front seat passenger of the Nissan Rogue, Kuleil Starliper, 24, were also flown to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center on Monday and released the following day.
Rescue personnel had to extract Faust from the vehicle due to the extent of the damage.
It’s not clear if speed was a contributing factor to the crash.
Assistance was provided by Talbot County paramedics, the Easton and Cordova Fire Departments, Maryland State Police, and the State Highway Patrol.
The crash investigation is ongoing. Easton Police encourage anyone who may have witnessed the crash on August 2 to contact Cpl. Josh Merrick at 410-822-1111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.