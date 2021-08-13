ROCK HALL — The three-man Rock Hall Police Department is in need of a new station, and the town’s elementary school may have the space it requires.
Acting Police Chief William Dempsey and Town Manager Robert Resele appeared before the Kent County Board of Education Monday night, Aug. 9 to formally make their request.
Dempsey said he had been made aware of space being possibly available in Rock Hall Elementary School that could serve as an administrative office for the municipal police.
The police station is currently located in Rock Hall Municipal Building, which also houses the town offices and a branch of the Kent County Public Library.
While the pandemic closed the building to the public, it has remained shuttered with large blue tarps over sections of the roof due to numerous maintenance issues. The library is keeping its branch there closed and town staff are generally working from home.
“The Town of Rock Hall Municipal Building has become a contentious place for working out of and we’ve now been able to move our public people out to work at home. The only people we have not been able to move is our police department,” Resele told board members.
Resele said there would be no criminal-related activity at the elementary school. He said the office space would be used strictly for administrative purposes — “basically paperwork.”
In a letter to the Board of Education and Superintendent Karen Couch, Resele and Dempsey wrote that the office use would be limited to the town’s three sworn police officers only, with no one in custody or under investigation being brought on school grounds. Also no controlled substances, weapons or ammunition would be brought on campus, the letter states.
“We would hope our presence in the School Building would act as a heightened degree of security to the Staff and students as well as an opportunity to establish a more positive relationship with students,” the letter states.
At the board meeting, Resele could not say how long the department would need the space. He said the town officials are in the early stages of deciding what to do long term for offices.
Dempsey said the police department prides itself on its relationship with the elementary school. He said he has spent lunches with students and officers are on site for morning arrival and afternoon dismissal.
“We try to promote a positive interaction with the students there,” Dempsey said. “I thought this might be an opportunity to enhance this relationship with staff and students in the meantime, until we can another more permanent location.”
The proposal was not listed on the evening’s agenda. Dempsey and Resele were invited to the microphone to speak during the public participation portion of the meeting.
Board President Joe Goetz, after hearing the request, said he expected the timing on the matter to be “fast and furious.”
Dempsey said it was, but that any time the board needed to discuss the proposal was “certainly more than acceptable to us.”
“We’re just trying to start looking somewhere,” Dempsey said.
Board members did not further discuss the idea, nor did they take a vote.
Superintendent Karen Couch told the town officials that she would give them a call.
After the meeting, Couch said she wanted to talk more with Rock Hall Elementary School Principal Kris Hemstetter. She said she also needed assurances that there would be no criminal processing at the school and that any terms for usage of space at the building by the police department would likely need to be included in a memorandum of understanding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.