Police monitor speed in Federalsburg

FEDERALSBURG — Federalsburg Police Chief Michael McDermott likes data. The local police department has just installed some speed radar devices to figure out what areas of town have speeding problems. Once an area of concern is located, McDermott can implement speed traps with his team, he said.
“It has been very eye opening. We have them at different locations, and they are not a ticketing system. It is mainly driver’s education on speed awareness,” McDermott said.
They had run it for a week at the time of this interview, and McDermott had found that 85% of drivers are speed compliant. The radar device was set up in a 25 mph zone, where 15% of motorists were driving at 28 miles per hour. It was on University, by the fire hall.
In quantum physics, there is the problem that by observing an experiment it changes the results. Did the presence of the strobe emitting boxes affect the speeding in town, perhaps slowing it down?
“There is a strobe function. The strobe light flashes the speed you are traveling,” McDermott said.
The chief looks at the machine as a way to streamline his limited force’s efforts.
“We are deploying assets; we have limited resources. I see it as a force multiplier,” he said.
Each unit is solar powered and costs $3,200. The VFW slot machines have helped to pay for the units.
“They have to give half of their revenues from the slot machines back to the community,” he said.
Unlike the units that give tickets in front of schools, these just tally people’s driving habits and remind them of the speed limit.
