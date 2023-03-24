GOLDSBORO — Police are continuing to search for a 62-year-old Goldsboro man who’s been missing for nearly a week after a car accident Saturday, March 18.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 14000 block of Goldsboro Road just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 for a single-vehicle crash reported by a passerby.
Police said Goldsboro resident Curtis McClanathan’s unoccupied car was located at the accident site. The car had rolled over. It's unknown if McClanathan was injured in the crash.
The sheriff’s office searched the area around the accident site on foot with K-9 units that night.
McClanthan’s daughter Kristin McClanathan said her father lives about five minutes down the road from the accident site. She believed he may have been heading to a nearby gas station that night.
Investigation into the crash turned into a missing persons search on Monday after family members filed a report with the sheriff’s office.
A second search with K-9 units and additional deputies was performed on Monday, police said. A drone was flown to conduct aerial surveillance of the area.
Police have also spoken with contacts of McClanathan, local hospitals and looked into financial records as part of the investigation.
The sheriff’s office said they’re “leaving no stone unturned” and doing everything in their power to find McClanathan.
A third search of the properties surrounding the accident site with Delmarva Search and Rescue, dogs and other personnel will occur Saturday morning, police said.
Family and friends are also planning to search the area Saturday around 2 p.m., according to McClanathan’s daughter, who organized a Facebook group to search for her father.
McClanathan is described as a white man about six feet tall weighing about 160 pounds with gray hair. Police were not able to give a description of what McClanathan was wearing that night, though his daughter said he was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on McClanathan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515. The family is offering a monetary reward for anyone with information leading to his location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.