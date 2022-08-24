DENTON — Returning to school this fall at Caroline County Public Schools, students and parents might notice a change or two to policies that have been in place for several years.
At the top of list of reminders issued by Superintendent Dr. Derek Simmons are the dress code and cell phone policies.
At the top of list of reminders issued by Superintendent Dr. Derek Simmons are the dress code and cell phone policies.
“Our goal is to create a welcoming, safe, and focused learning environment for students, and the best possible conditions for staff to support students,” Simmons wrote, “Student cell phone use at school has been identified as a tremendous detriment to meeting that goal. Today’s youth battle constant distraction caused by cell phone alerts and messaging that interrupt their ability to focus, which creates a negative impact on school culture and learning.”
Simmons noted cell phone rules and use throughout CCPS “have not been consistent over the past few years.” And since the pandemic, he said, all students have been provided with computers or some type of digital learning tool, and they no longer need to use their own device in the classroom.
Beginning with the 2022-2023 school year, there will be a district wide restriction on cell phones. Students will be permitted to bring cell phones to school, but in elementary phones are to be turned off and secured in the student’s backpack for the entire school day. In middle and high schools, phones should be silenced and out of sight in the instructional areas, restrooms, locker rooms, and all school offices areas.
Should a parent need to contact a student during the school day, they should call the school office.
CCPS also will be encouraging adherence to the dress code policy which applies to students on school property, at school-sponsored activities, and events away from school.
“Our goal is to create and maintain a positive and safe learning environment where all students are comfortable and respectful of themselves and others,” Simmons wrote. Administration at each school will ensure students are following the dress code policy.
He continued, “We understand this is a change from years past and will be a challenge for many students. We are asking for the support of families in helping us to create an environment where students are able to focus on meaningful work, collaborative relationships and creative thinking.”
