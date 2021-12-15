QUEEN ANNE — Returning for its ninth season earlier in November, the popular television program “Maryland Farm and Harvest” has continued spotlighting agriculture from a bird’s eye view, compiling stories from across all the sectors of Maryland’s farming industry – including those found on the Eastern Shore.
The weekly show, which airs on Maryland Public Television, takes viewers across the state to learn about the different techniques, technologies, and people behind one of Maryland’s most abundant industries – according to the state government, out of Maryland’s roughly 6 million acres of land area, nearly 2 million are farmland.
While “Maryland Farm and Harvest” has featured nearly 400 farms in its eight seasons, the show’s producer Joe Ligo said that because of the state’s vast and diverse geography, the program will never be at a loss for content.
“People say ‘Maryland is America in miniature’ because there’s so much variety in the state. And I honestly think that applies to agriculture in Maryland, as well,” Ligo said. “The really cool thing about this show is that there is so much variety...it’s not that big of a state but there’s always something new and different.”
Viewed by more than 10 million people since its 2013 debut, “Maryland Farm and Harvest” has covered every county in Maryland, as well as its two urban hubs, Baltimore City and Washington, D.C.
The show’s latest season, which premiered on Nov. 9, sees the producers make multiple trips to the Eastern Shore.
On its Nov. 23 episode, for instance, the program visits David Denny of Queen Anne, who raises thousands of chickens for Perdue Farms. The episode, themed around feeding farm animals, chronicles Denny’s meal plan for his chickens, which must be nutritionally calculated and portioned in order to meet the company’s size and weight requirements.
The next week’s episode compares how two Kent County farmers manage weeds; first with the Jones Family Farm in Massey, which uses a targeted herbicide application, and then with the organic Homestead Farms in Millington, which uses a fire-wielding machine to destroy the cell walls of weeds without harming corn crops.
Ligo suggested that the ever-adapting conditions and priorities of the farming industry – be it the looming threat of climate change or the more Maryland-centric concerns involving the Chesapeake Bay – also gives “Maryland Farm and Harvest”. He commended his team’s range, saying that the show strikes a balance between “fun, whimsical stories” and the more “serious, important” topics.
“We love to highlight farmers who are on the cutting edge of sustainability and working with the environment and, really, even acting as role models for farmers across the country,” Ligo said.
The producer added these kinds of lessons and exhibits attract two types of viewers: the farmers “who want to see their friends and neighbors on TV,” and “everyone else.”
The wide appeal of the program is a point of pride for its third-year producer.
“You learn about something that’s totally different than what [you] do every day,” Ligo explained of his non-farmer fanbase. He remembered one fan saying that “Maryland Farm and Harvest” is the only program he skips “Jeopardy” to watch. “It’s a nice escape.”
Considering his layered fan base, mixed with industry professionals and curious outsiders, Ligo also said that giving people the opportunity to learn more about their neighbors and something as intimate as the food they eat is personally satisfying. He described his purpose as a public broadcast as enriching lives and strengthening communities.
“I think it really helps fulfill our mission as a public broadcaster to teach people about what’s happening in their community,” the producer said. “And I think a big part of that is teaching people about where their food comes from.”
“Maryland Farm and Harvest” airs on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on MPT. Episodes can also be streamed at mpt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.