DENTON — Caroline County’s law enforcement is facing a recruitment shortage due to Maryland State Police hiring away their most experienced people.
“They have poached four or five of our officers. For Caroline Country that is %25 of our force,” said County Commission President Larry Porter.
He said the commissioners have done a lot to entice officers to stay — like building a brand new 911 call center, building a $5 million new sheriff’s department and giving everybody on the force a $1,000 Christmas bonus. But the hard truth is the state can offer more salary than the county can.
“They come in for officers that we have paid to train. It is devastating. Maryland is using our tax money to recruit for their force. And then they say they won’t investigate incidents accessed on county roads,” Porter said.
The Maryland State Police have an extra enticement in their hiring offer that puts it out of Caroline County’s reach.
From a document obtained from the Maryland State police, “Salary upon successful completion of the Maryland State Police Academy will be $55,704 per year. Upon graduation candidates with verifiable prior law enforcement experience will be eligible for advanced placement on the Troopers Salary Schedule on a year for year basis up to midpoint (Step 9).” Step nine means they would get salary commensurate with nine years on the force.
“The nine-year credit is the killer. They poach our most experienced guys. As usual the state gets all the money. It is an equity thing,” Porter said.
According to an email from Caroline County Sheriff Randy Bounds, their new non certified hires get $44,582 and are eligible for Deputy First Class after two years. A Deputy First Class at Step 9 makes $66,516.
“We recruit all the time,” Bounds said. “People are not in line to be police officers. There is a limited pool.”
“We call them laterals, and they happen all the time. Not just Maryland State Police taking from us, we take laterals from others,” said Captain James Henning, of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.
He went on to explain why Caroline County law enforcement members are sought.
“Deputy sheriffs are highly educated. Most have bachelor’s degrees. They are sought after. How can we compete?” he said.
“It’s a pay race to the top,” said Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble. He said that because of Freddy Gray and Black Lives Matter, it is one of the worst times to be a police officer that he can remember in his 34 years of service.
“Kent offers $63,900, and Queen Anne’s offers $58,000. In Talbot, we are at $48,000, and in Caroline it is $43,000. It won’t be long until street cops are offered $70,000 or $80,000 just to attract people,” Gamble said.
