A guest takes a puff from a marijuana cigarette at the Sensi Magazine party celebrating the 420 holiday in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles on April 20, 2019. Big cannabis companies are backing a new, celebrity-studded campaign to legalize marijuana nationwide, hoping to build pressure on Congress from constituents who haven’t always made themselves heard: marijuana users. Those efforts, however, do not have aggressive support from the Biden administration. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
A guest takes a puff from a marijuana cigarette at the Sensi Magazine party celebrating the 420 holiday in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles on April 20, 2019. Big cannabis companies are backing a new, celebrity-studded campaign to legalize marijuana nationwide, hoping to build pressure on Congress from constituents who haven’t always made themselves heard: marijuana users. Those efforts, however, do not have aggressive support from the Biden administration. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Marijuana legalization advocates will rally in Delaware on Tuesday, June 7, to bolster support for overriding Gov. John Carney’s veto of measure that legalized small amounts of cannabis.
Carney, a Democrat and ally of President Joe Biden, vetoed a bill that decriminalized up to one ounce of marijuana. Carney supports medical marijuana but not legalized weed for recreational use.
The Delaware Cannabis Policy Coalition will host the “Rally to Override the Legalization” Tuesday staring at noon at the state capital in Dover.
State lawmakers and marijuana legalization advocates will be at the rally. They hope the Democratic Delaware legislature can override Carney’s veto.
The Delaware bill, HB 371, passed by 26-14 in the state House of Representatives and 13-7 in the Senate. It takes 25 votes in the house and 13 in the upper chamber to override the governor’s veto.
“I do not believe that promoting or expanding the use of recreational marijuana is in the best interests of the state of Delaware, especially our young people. Questions about the long-term health and economic impacts of recreational marijuana use, as well as serious law enforcement concerns, remain unresolved,” Carney said in his veto statement last month.
Marijuana is legal in 19 states (including Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, California) and the District of Columbia. Legalization is on the 2022 ballot in Maryland.
Carney’s veto could also foreshadow longer odds for federal marijuana legalization efforts. Biden, who represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate from 1973 to 2009, has never been a fan of marijuana legalization or easing federal drug prohibitions.
That is frustrating for legalization advocates with the midterm elections in November expected to bring GOP gains and erosion of Democratic majorities who were supposed to be supportive of drug law reforms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.