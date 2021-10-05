EASTON — The University of Maryland Shore Medical Pavilion was one of 200 buildings that lost power for a brief period of time on Oct. 4, caused by an equipment failure near the DaVita Easton Dialysis Center, which was treating patients for crucial operations during the outage.
The UMMS pavilion at 490 Cadmus Lane, which hosts several medical practitioner offices, including neurosurgery and urology departments, lost power at 11 a.m., according to Kelly Simonsen, the communications director for Easton Utilities, the power service provider.
Exactly 200 customers were affected by the power outage. Simonsen said power was restored in roughly 10 minutes, around 11:10 a.m., but she did not have an exact time to give.
Power failed because a lightning arrester — a device meant to protect against high voltage currents — malfunctioned and caused a fire at the electrical box near the Easton Dialysis Center.
"No one was injured," Simonsen said. "Crews responded immediately and were able to make repairs in about ten minutes."
Karen Green said that during the power outage, she was undergoing a hemodialysis, a procedure using an electrical machine to act as an artificial kidney in order to help patients remove body wastes and fluids.
Green said 15 other patients were undergoing similar treatments at the time. The outage, even for that brief period of time, "could have caused people's blood to clot in the machine," she said.
"I know some people were frustrated by that happening, and they cut their treatment short," Green added, "which is not good."
Green said power turned on briefly around 11:04 a..m, before the center lost power again. The patient said it switched back on for good around 11:24 a.m.
