EASTON — After a scorching hot day Thursday, strong storms packing heavy rains, penny sized hail and dangerous lightning pummeled the Eastern Shore. Geneva Schaffle, emergency management coordinator for Talbot County Emergency Services talked about the aftermath.
“Last night, we had extremely hot temperatures during the day with heat indexes exceeding over 100 degrees. Later, severe storms developed on the western shore making their way eastward and affecting our area in the early evening,” said Schaffle.
Trees and wires went down but luckily no one was seriously hurt in the Easton area.
“There were no injuries but we saw significant rainfall, lightning and high wind gusts,” said Schaffle.
Schaffle talked about the property damage from the storm.
“We had trees down across the county and wires down in a few locations. All issues were handled by town and county roads and public works departments. Utility companies responded for minor outages,” said Schaffle.
More hot weather will bring storms over the weekend and possibly into this coming week.
“This is the time of year where you see hot and cold fronts making these more significant storms especially during the hotter months,” said Schaffle.
Residents can take precautions to be sure they are best prepared for stormy weather.
“These storms should be a reminder for households to be prepared with emergency supplies and plans for power outages,” said Schaffle.
The best way to be prepared is to know what emergency services recommends.
“My recommendation is to make sure you have emergency supply kits, to make sure that you have supplies, make sure that you are able to get weather alerts and that your household has an emergency plan should anything happen near your community,” said Schaffle.
To make sure you get all the important information during inclement weather and storms, Schaffle recommends signing up for weather alerts. You can sign up to receive weather alerts at www.talbotdes.org
The worst of the storm was when a powerful tornado ripped through and destroyed homes on Smith Island. It was a waterspout that came ashore as an EF1 tornado. The National Weather Service has confirmed the tornado was an EF1 that damaged homes and left at least one person injured early Thursday evening.
Gary Powell, assistant director of emergency services with Somerset County Emergency Services, said he and his team have been busy helping the community.
“The tornado hit at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening. A waterspout came ashore on Smith Island in the area of the Rhodes Point community. Once it came ashore it became a tornado. It destroyed one home, trapping the occupant in the debris. The Ewell Volunteer Fire Department removed the resident from the debris. She was transported by boat to Crisfield where lower Somerset ambulance transported her to Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury,” said Powell.
Powell says there are 17 homes that sustained some damage and 3 with major damage. There are 260 residents on Smith Island which is only accessible by boat or helicopter.
