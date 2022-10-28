From left, guest speakers Pastor John Hill and Samantha Martinez of Polaris Village Academy stand with Easton Mayor Robert Willey, Council Member Corey Pack and Pastor Marvin Jenkins of Whole Counsel of God Ministries.
The two guest speakers with local leaders and clergy
Local leaders at the prayer breakfast included, from left, Pete Lesher, Talbot County Council vice president; Martha Sparks, Talbot finance director; Laura Everngam-Price, Talbot County Council member and MACO president; Del. Chris Adams, R-37B-Wicomico; and Tom Hutchinson, Republican candidate for state delegate, District 37B-Talbot.
The prayer breakfast was to pray for local leaders
Local leaders, from left: Victoria Gomez, Hispanic outreach coordinator at the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center; Rev. Jody Gunn, Talbot Hospice; and Lindy Barton, bereavement coordinator, Talbot Hospice.
PHOTO BY CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
PHOTOs BY CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
Easton Mayor Robert Willey greets the gathering of local leaders at the prayer breakfast Thursday morning at the Tidewater Inn.
Mayor Willey delivering his address
PHOTO BY CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
PHOTOS BY CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
Local leaders, from left: Easton Police Deputy Chief Greg Wright; Easton Police Chief Alan Lowrey and Joe Brummell, owner of Brummell Does LLC.
EASTON — Over 150 local leaders in the community met for the 39th annual Easton Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. Mayor Robert Willey was happy to welcome them all to the event at the Tidewater Inn in downtown Easton.
“This is our first prayer breakfast in the last three years because of the COVID epidemic, and we were a little bit leery going into this. We just didn’t know how many people would gather in a crowd and how many people would take the opportunity to come, but it worked out really well. We feel it was a successful event and we’re looking forward to the next one,” said Willey.
The prayer breakfast included Bible readings, singing and personal testimony by the guest speakers.
“We usually ask folks to give some kind of personal recognition of what they’ve done and what has played a part in their lives and what they feel like they’ve gained from their spiritual contact with the Lord,” said Willey.
Pastor John Hill of Harrington Baptist Church, one of the guest speakers, said he was humbled by the event. Hill lives in Easton.
“This event was a wonderful event. It was very Christ-centered, and, really, God was the star of the whole event because we were here to talk to Him and here to encourage our leadership in the community to rely on God,” Hill said.
Hill said God is the main priority in life.
“My message today is that I am encouraging all of us to acknowledge that we are nothing without God and that we need his guidance in all that we do,” said Hill.
Guest speaker Samantha Martinez, co-founder of Polaris Village Academy in Easton, talked about her time in the big city and how it shaped her focus on being an educator.
“It was such a pleasure to be part of the mayor’s prayer breakfast. I was able to share my testimony which was focused on education and how I came to Talbot County after spending time in New York City and in Chicago and to pour into my community through the vessel of education,” said Martinez.
Despite the ups and downs of her life journey, Martinez said her faith has always guided her.
“The Lord is the reason why I’m here, and my life took some twists and turns but I always had that foundation, which I’m so thankful for which brought me here and has led me to make the decisions that I have as far as starting a school and providing a high quality education for families,” said Martinez.
Leadership breakfasts have been observed since 1935 and have spread around the world to over 150 countries. People meet over a meal, break bread, share their faith in God and pray for their leaders.
