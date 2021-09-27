EASTON — Following the Talbot County Council’s recent 3-2 vote to relocate the Talbot Boys monument to a private park in Virginia, several Easton residents are planning to present a petition to rescind the council’s administrative resolution.
Three members from Preserve Talbot History, a local group focused on the historical context of the Talbot Boys statue and resistant to moving the statue, drafted a petition to the county council asking to create a numbered resolution to rescind the administrative resolution that authorized the relocation of the Confederate monument. The petition, signed by Lynn Mielke, David Montgomery and Clive Ewing, will be presented at the Tuesday, Sept. 28 council meeting.
The petition comes after council member Frank Divilio introduced an administrative resolution to relocate the monument to the Cross Keys Battlefield in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The approved resolution dictates that the monument would be placed under the custody of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation. Council members Pete Lesher and Corey Pack also voted in support of the measure.
Lesher and Pack have supported previous measures to move the Talbot Boys.
Representatives from the Preserve Talbot History group assert three main points in their petition: Divilio did not thoroughly investigate an alternative location for the Talbot Boys statue within the county; Divilio knowingly misrepresented the commitment from the American Battlefield Trust to accept the statue; and that there was no documentation to corroborate that the monument’s relocation would be funded by the Mid-Shore Community Foundation at no cost to Talbot County taxpayers.
Claims that Divilio misrepresented the trust’s commitment to take the statue arose after a letter from the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation began circulating on social media the day after the meeting. The letter, sent to Divilio and the four other council members just hours before the Sept. 14 council meeting, detailed the foundation’s preference to keep historical monuments in their original locations — a point that did not come up during the council discussion and vote on Divilio’s administrative resolution.
The petition also brought up council member Pack’s admission that the council had been advised by their legal counsel to engage the public on the Talbot Boys issue, but they chose not to.
Petitioners described Divilio’s administrative resolution as “procedurally deficient” and expressed that it should have been introduced as a numbered resolution or bill to allow for public comment.
Mid-Shore Community Foundation president Buck Duncan confirmed to The Star Democrat that the foundation does have a relocation fund established by the Move the Monument Coalition, but no additional details could be shared.
Ridgely Ochs, a spokesperson with the Move the Monument Coalition, also confirmed the group’s establishment of a fund at the Mid-Shore Community Foundation to which individuals can donate money. Private donors have also pledged a certain amount of money, she said, but she could not reveal donor names or donation amounts.
The petition also contends that the administrative resolution brought up “valid and substantive issues,” which served as new reasons for the council to provide an opportunity for public comment before voting, according to the document.
The Talbot Boys honors local residents who fought for the Confederacy and was erected on the courthouse lawn in Easton in 1916. The NAACP and American Civil Liberties Union have filed a federal lawsuit against Talbot County seeking the statue’s removal from public property.
The Talbot County Council meeting will be held in the Bradley Meeting Room at the Talbot County Courthouse on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
