EASTON — Three members of the Talbot County Council voted to deny a petition to rescind the recently passed administrative resolution authorizing the relocation of the Talbot Boys monument to a private Civil War park in Virginia Tuesday evening.
The petition, drafted and signed by three members of Preserve Talbot History, is the group’s latest attempt to resist efforts to move the Confederate monument from its current location on the Talbot County Courthouse lawn in Easton. Acting county attorney Patrick Thomas explained the petitioning process to the council, advising that while they weren’t required to take any specific action, any member could direct him to prepare legislation for a numbered resolution.
After hearing Thomas’s explanation of the procedures, council member Corey Pack motioned to deny it, saying that the council did not need the petition to address the Talbot Boys matter. Council member Frank Divilio, who had introduced the relocation resolution, seconded Pack’s motion.
Council member Laura Price countered the motion with a question, asking Thomas how she could make a motion to create a numbered resolution. With Pack’s motion already on the floor, another couldn’t be proposed at the time.
Price, who said that she was under the impression that there was time for questions and discussion on the petition, compared Pack’s sudden motion to deny to a game show where competitors had to be the first and fastest to push a buzzer. She stated that her resolution to create a unity monument and Divilio’s resolution to relocate the statue, both of which were introduced at the Sept. 14 council meeting, should have had public hearings.
“I think public process was important, is still important, and I certainly would have liked to have seen this resolution go through a public process, especially with information that has come to light,” Price said.
“Again, I guess I didn’t hit the buzzer fast enough because I know the way this motion to deny is going to go down; it’s been motioned and seconded, it’s going to go the same way as the vote did two weeks ago, and once again, the public is going to get shut out of this process, and I wholeheartedly disagree with that,” she continued.
Council president Chuck Callahan agreed with Price, saying that it was a shame that the public didn’t get to comment and that this was not the right way to go about the process.
Addressing Callahan, Pack said that the council did have “ample opportunity” to hold public work sessions on the Talbot Boys and they were not held.
“I think it’s not fair, it’s not appropriate, to now say that the public is being shut out,” he said. “I just take issue with that characterization.”
Price brought up that work sessions to hear from the public are very different from public hearings with a resolution on the floor and continued to emphasize that the public had no opportunity to comment on legislation.
The council’s vote to decide whether or not to move the Talbot Boys in August 2020 was a bill, which Price opined was the right way to proceed on contentious matters like the Talbot Boys.
“It doesn’t matter which side of the issue you’re on; you deserve to be heard, not just in protest outside, not just in email,” she said.
Pack, Divilio and Lesher voted to deny the petition. Price and Callahan voted against the motion.
The three Preserve Talbot History members who signed the petition voiced their disapproval with the three council members who voted to deny them during the public comment portion of the meeting.
David Montgomery, president of Preserve Talbot History, asked the council if one member could ask the county attorney to draft a resolution before the next meeting. If not, he said, the group would submit another petition and hope that it would be dealt with properly the second time around.
Clive Ewing expressed his concerns with the council’s lack of transparency and the legitimacy of the process of relocating the statue.
“I am baffled why the majority of the council continues to disregard the input of and the questions from so many in the community in this matter,” he said. “I am baffled why there was even a vote tonight on that when all that was requested was that a single councilperson instruct the attorney to draft a resolution.”
Lynn Mielke said that the motion to deny the petition was “out of order” and that it was the wrong process.
“I can only think of the saying that ‘democracy dies in darkness,’” she said. “Well, the sun’s setting on Talbot County.”
Looking ahead, the Easton Historic District Commission is scheduled to vote on final approval for the Talbot Boys monument relocation at their Monday, Oct. 11 meeting. The next Talbot County Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
