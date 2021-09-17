EASTON — In light of the Talbot County Council’s recent 3-2 vote to relocate the Talbot Boys monument to a private park in Virginia, local supporters of the Confederate statue are forming a search committee to find a home for the Confederate monument in Talbot County.
Preserve Talbot History, a local organization working to educate the public on the historical context of the Talbot Boys statue, announced the formation of a search committee to keep the statue in the county on Friday, Sept. 17.
The announcement comes just three days after the county council voted to relocate the Confederate monument to a Civil War park several hours away from its current home on the county courthouse lawn in Easton. Introduced by council member Frank Divilio, the approved administrative resolution allows the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation — a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the region’s Civil War history — to take custody of the Talbot Boys statue and rehome it at the Cross Keys Battlefield in Harrisonburg, Va.
Supporters of keeping the Talbot Boys statue in the county have raised concerns about the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation’s position on relocating historical artifacts. The foundation’s monument policy states that the “preferred and long-term treatment of monuments is for them to remain where originally placed and cared for in perpetuity.”
Preserve Talbot History president David Montgomery issued a statement expressing his disapproval for the monument being moved from the county.
“The frustrating part of all this is the fact that we have identified multiple places for the Talbot Boys in just a couple of days,” he wrote. “Yet, Councilman Frank Divilio said while presenting his resolution that no one wanted it. In addition, Mr. Divilio has told a local TV station that unfortunately, no such option exists locally. What he has told all of us is simply not true.”
According to Montgomery, the group is in the early stages of gathering information and soliciting site recommendations for the statue. The group already has several offers, but Montgomery said that they won’t be sharing information about the individuals or locations being proposed yet.
“Mr. Divilio’s resolution only saw the light of day one week ago, so I think we have made remarkable progress in one week finding several sites, after he claimed having done an exhaustive search that turned up none,” Montgomery wrote in an email to The Star Democrat. “One wonders how hard he looked.”
Preserve Talbot History has not yet developed a plan for how to present their findings, but intend to keep the public informed regularly on their progress. The group will also initiate discussions with council members once more information is compiled.
“Our preferred location for the Talbot Boys has always been that they stay right where they are,” Montgomery wrote. “If that proves impossible, we want to make sure that they at least remain here in Talbot County where their descendants still live.”
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
