PRESTON — The annual Preston Carnival begins Monday, May 31. Hosted by the Preston Lions Club, the carnival continues through Saturday, June 5, at the carnival grounds off Williamson Street. Hours are 7 to 11 p.m. nightly.
Enjoy rides and games from Shaw & Sons Inc. Buy a bracelet and ride all night for one price.
Advance sale tickets for bracelets are available for the discounted price of $14 during business hours at the Garden Basket florist at the corner of Dover Bridge and Tanyard roads. Tickets also will be on sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the carnival grounds. Advance sale tickets are cash only.
The carnival also features bingo, a cake wheel and delicious food, including funnel cake and hand-dipped ice cream.
This is an annual fundraiser for the Preston Lions Club and benefits the local community.
