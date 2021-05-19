PRESTON — Sen. Addie Eckardt, R-37-Mid-Shore, gave citations to the Town of Preston, Leslie Grunden and Stacey Pindell during the Preston Town Commission meeting May 3.
Grunden and Pindell were recognized with an Honorary Citizen’s Award for their work on getting funding for the water treatment plant. In fact, they created new legislation that has nationwide benefits for many small towns.
Former commissioner Kathleen Barry, who was in attendance, said, “Their achievement on behalf of the Town of Preston was precedent setting in Caroline County, resulted in a new Maryland law, and has set the standard for wastewater systems upgrades on the Eastern Shore.”
Probably the biggest issue facing the town has been the building of a new sewage treatment plant. They are nearly finished this years long project.
Grunden said, “The citation was for helping get legislation passed to change the Bay Restoration Fund law to make BRF funding available for 100% of the cost to upgrade WWTPs (wastewater treatment plants) from secondary treatment to BNR treatment, the first step in upgrading to ENR treatment. The BNR to ENR step was already 100% funded, but not having the first step (secondary treatment to BNR treatment) fully funded was a huge barrier to small municipal secondary WWTPs seeking to upgrade to ENR, like Preston. So Stacey Pindell (town manager at the time) and I got together and with a lot of help from MDE got the BRF law changed. WOOHOO!”
According to the EPA, “The basic function of wastewater treatment is to speed up the natural processes by which water is purified. There are two basic stages in the treatment of wastes, primary and secondary, which are outlined here. In the primary stage, solids are allowed to settle and removed from wastewater. The secondary stage uses biological processes to further purify wastewater.”
A quick explanation of the alphabet soup according to the Environmental Protection Agency: Biological Nutrient Removal (BNR) is a process used for nitrogen and phosphorus removal from wastewater before it is discharged into surface or ground water. Enhanced nutrient removal (ENR) technologies allow sewage treatment plants to provide a highly advanced level of nutrient removal, achieving 3 mg/l total nitrogen and 0.3 mg/l total phosphorous. The ENR strategy builds on the success of the biological nutrient removal (BNR) program already in place.
“The legislation will achieve the twin objectives of saving smaller towns millions of dollars while helping to clean up the Bay,” The Star Democrat reported in 2017. The law, titled ‘Bay Restoration Fund – Eligible Costs – Expansion,’ makes the Bay Restoration Fund available for smaller towns to leapfrog over a biological nutrient removal (BNR) upgrade directly to an enhanced nutrient removal (ENR) wastewater treatment plant system.”
These two citizens have not only had a huge impact on Preston, but on small towns across the state. They went into the legislative jungle and came out with a huge cost saver for their town.
The water treatment plant project is coming to an end. The commissioners took a deep breath to be nearly done with this project.
