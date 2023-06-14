PRESTON — Longtime Preston Commissioner Gary E. Waltemeyer, 86, of Preston, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, June 8.
He attended the commission meeting the prior Monday, June 5.
"We were shocked," Commission Vice President Doug VanDerveer said. "We knew he'd had some health issues in the past recent months, but it was still very much a surprise to me."
Waltemeyer had served on the commission 13 consecutive years, and at least one prior term as a commissioner. He also was mayor for a year, according to VanDerveer.
He also worked in Preston's public works department between commissioner stints, "so he has been heavily involved in the town," VanDerveer said.
"I enjoyed working with Mr. Gary," said Commission President Savannah Winston, who joined the commission in 2020 and was recently elected president by her peers. "He was an older gentleman ... and we respected one another."
"He loved the Town of Preston and his position as Commissioner where he could contribute positively to issues as they were presented," Waltermeyer's friend and former commissioner Kathleen Barry of Preston wrote in an email. "He was always willing to help and to contribute to any cause. A great loss personally and for the Town."
"Other commissioners have come and gone, but Gary and I are the only two that have served side-by-side for over 13 years, and I've had the honor of working with him," VanDerveer said.
"We didn't always see eye-to-eye, but no commissioners ever do and probably shouldn't," he said. "We definitely had disagreements over time. But at the end of the day, we worked together and got the job done."
"Gary always supported the concerts in the park and community events," VanDerveer said. "He was business-friendly, and at the same time very conservative on the type of business also that was being brought into the town."
"He was dedicated to the town. He loved the town. In his mind, he was always doing the best thing for the town and its citizens," VanDerveer said.
Born in Baltimore, Waltemeyer was one of 15 children born to the late Ellison and Pearl Waltemeyer.
He served in the U.S. Army as an MP, stationed in East Berlin, Germany. Back in the States, he began his sales career with tobacco manufacturer Brown and Williams Corporation, where he worked for over 35 years.
He lived various places on the western shore of Maryland as his work required, and wherever he lived he enjoyed spending time outdoors and was "always civic-minded," his daughter Valerie Walker said.
Waltemeyer served as president of the Optimist Club of North Point (Dundalk), governor and secretary of the Moose Lodge in Aberdeen, second lieutenant of the Jacksonville (Maryland) Volunteer Fire Department, and member of the American Legion Post in Aberdeen.
For over 20 years, he was a Little League baseball umpire, and coached football and lacrosse for the Greater Severna Park Athletic Association.
He enjoyed working in the yard, woodcrafting, shooting pool and spending time with family and friends. "He was a great father, grandfather, friend and neighbor, his obituary stated.
Walker said the family vacationed at Deep Creek Lake and enjoyed crabbing together. When they lived on a creek in Severna Park, boating was a favorite pastime. In later years, "Pop Pop" enjoyed taking his grandchlldren for rides on his riding lawnmower in Preston, where he moved nearly 40 years ago.
Waltemeyer was predeceased by his wife Daisy Pauline Waltemeyer, his son Scott "Scotty" Waltemeyer and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughters Valerie (Leigh) Walker of Belair; Dawn (Thomas) Dice of Mount Vernon; Ohio and Krista (Kibwa) Waltemeyer of Belair; Gina Lockwood of Deale; and Denise Lockwood of Dover, Delaware; 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, June 15, at Framptom Funeral Home, Federalsburg. Burial will follow at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, followed by a reception at Preston Town Hall, 105 Back Landing Road. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, and 11 a.m. to noon Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Legacy Creative Arts and Athletics Scholarship, c/o Town of Preston, 105 Back Landing Road, Preston, Maryland 21655, or Preston Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 44, Preston, Maryland 21655 (note on donation: Gary Waltemeyer).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.