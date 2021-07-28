PRESTON — The Preston Historical Society hosted two speakers for its Membership Monday program July 19. Tara Hill-Coursey from the Caroline County Tourism Office spoke on ways to connect history with relatively close travelers looking for an adventure in Caroline County. The other speaker was Mickey Stant, who spoke about the history of steam engines and wheat threshing and the upcoming show in American Corner. A crowd of about 20 members listened intently.
Hill-Coursey brought her upbeat energy to the Tourism Office as executive director in February. Previously she had worked at the public library.
“I represent the county as one of the state DMO, which is a destination marketing office. For our county we have combined economic development and tourism. We get a majority of our funding from the county and the county commissioners. We have to go to them every year and say, ‘Hey, tourism is a viable entity. It stimulates economic growth. It helps bring people in and makes us more visible across the state,’” she said.
“Another facet of our funding comes from the state. We get a state marketing grant every year. We use that money to market to southeastern states and northeastern states. That is where we can help our small businesses and our historical societies to have a broader reach,” she said.
Because of the pandemic, they got a little extra funding from the state. The Tourism Office produced radio spots in the Baltimore and Salisbury regions. They highlighted Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely and Denton. They also used social media to promote the region. The Preston Carnival got the most hits on their Facebook page with 7,500 page views in the month of June.
“People were looking for stuff to do, and they know they can rely on the Preston Carnival. We pitch different bus companies to come through the different towns. Whether they’re visiting the byways or looking to do some cycling or do some paddling. We pay Helen Arthur to get in front of 60 different people. She found that the top reasons that people want to tour different regions is, one, they are looking for veteran-owned places or businesses. They want farm-to-table organic. Breweries, wineries and distilleries people are looking for. And they are looking for historic places, like graveyards. All of these things we can accommodate across the county,” she said.
She had a user friendly way for people to come and explore the county.
“We are setting up different itineraries. We have our Best Western, right? I went to the owner, and he is telling me what drives people to book the hotel. You look at Dover, they have got NASCAR. He has people staying from that. If you look at Cambridge, they have a big boat show. They are coming to Denton because it is all booked in Cambridge,” she said.
She mentioned that people were coming to Caroline as a destination too.
“People are cycling; they are on our trails and they are in our parks. Either they want entertainment, outdoor recreation, dining and cute little shops or history. We are building up an itinerary for each of these buckets across the county,” Hill-Coursey said.
She urged her audience at the Preston Historical Society to consider the joining of forces between them and the tourism effort.
“Collaboration makes it easier for us to evolve as a whole.”
She brought new rack cards promoting the county. They have QR codes on the back so people can take down all the information on their phone. They are working on a new visitor guide with fresh pictures. A lot of people are already coming from the western shore.
“They have to pass us to get to the beach, so why not make it known that we have all of these things. This is a day trip from New Jersey. This is a day trip from Philadelphia, Virginia and DC. Stop here first, and then you can go to the beach,’ she said.
The other travel uptick is in history. People are coming to the library for tracing their genealogy. Also, people are visiting graveyards.
“Different towns all have their historical societies. I am definitely making my way around. It is on an uptick, people tracing their roots. Tammy Coulbourn (of the Preston Historical Society) has helped so much. She has so much energy. We don’t want to create events. We just want to market what is already going on. It is a perfect marriage. Just to put the idea out there that tourism and historical societies can work together,” she said.
The 61st annual Wheat Threshing, Steam and Gas Show is one such regional tourism event. The threshing show is coming up Aug. 6, 7 and 8 between Denton and Federalsburg on Route 313 in American Corner. Stant brought these remarkable farming juggernauts to life in his talk that went all the way back to the 1920s. He made the point that these steam engine threshing machines are still being used even though they were built as late as 1927.
“Smokey Joe, a live steam train, is celebrating 50 years of continuous use at the show,” said Stant.
It is events like this that highlight the rich history of Caroline County and draw a crowd — on that, tourism and historical societies agree.
