PRESTON — The Preston Historical Society had a busy second half of 2022, hosting a variety of events for the public. On July 30, PHS joined with the Preston Volunteer Fire Department to host Troy Brooks Day to celebrate Brooks’ life and his commitment to his community.
Brooks was a director for Preston Historical Society, a member and past president of the Preston Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Buffalo Soldiers and various other community organizations. He drove scores of Preston area students on bus number 35 for Caroline County Public Schools and was popular with both staff and students.
Proceeds from the sale of barbecue chicken, baked goods and bracelets totaled $4,043, which was donated to the American Cancer Pancreatic Research in Brooks’ name. The check was presented to Troy’s sister and brother, Kim and David Brooks, at the PHS 2022 Christmas Open House.
The historical society also hosted four recurring events in the summer and late fall of 2022, including its annual Ice Cream Social and Open House on Aug. 13, held in memory of Helen Fletcher, a founding member of PHS. On Sept. 18, PHS hosted a Cash Bingo, a fundraising event that raised over $11,000 for the society. On Oct. 31, PHS transformed the front porch of its museum into a Haunted Porch and invited trick-or-treaters to enjoy the fun of traditional trick-or-treating. The society ended its year of events on Dec. 3, with its 9th annual Christmas Open House. The museum was decorated with multiple themed trees throughout and Santa Claus was present in the front parlor of the museum to hear wish lists and for picture taking.
Guest speakers at the membership’s monthly meetings for the second half of the year included Andy Garey, Jim Marvel, Robert Karge and Daniel Harrison. The society is now closed for the winter months and will reopen in the spring of 2023. The first scheduled event for the year will be a rummage sale taking place March 30, March 31 and April 1.
More information about Preston Historical Society, including how to become a member and for upcoming events, visit the society’s website at www.prestonhistoricalsociety.com and follow the organization on Facebook at “Preston Historical Society.”
