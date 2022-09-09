EASTON — A 27-year-old Preston man was seriously injured in a rollover crash at the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and Airport Road in Easton Friday afternoon.
Easton Police responded just before 4:30 Sept. 9 to the serious personal injury crash that closed the highway for several hours.
A preliminary police investigation found a westbound 2018 Ford F-150 truck, operated by a 59-year-old man from Easton, was attempting to turn left from Route 50 onto Airport Road on a green arrow.
As the truck was crossing the eastbound lanes, which were stopped with a red light, it was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe operated by the 27-year-old Preston man.
Witnesses to the crash said the Tahoe was passing other vehicles stopped at the light along the right shoulder of Route 50 east a high rate of speed.
After the impact, the Tahoe rolled several times along the shoulder of the road before coming to rest in an open grass field. While the Tahoe rolled, the driver was ejected, police said.
The driver of the Tahoe was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
The driver of the Ford truck was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton with minor injuries.
While police investigated, Route 50 east was closed for just over three hours.
Assistance was provided by members of the Easton and Cordova volunteer fire departments, Talbot County Emergency Medical Services, Maryland State Police, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maryland State Highway Administration.
