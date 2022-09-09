EASTON — A 27-year-old Preston man was seriously injured after a rollover crash near the intersection of eastbound U.S. Route 50 and Airport Road in Easton Friday afternoon.
Easton Police personnel responded to the intersection of Route 50 and Airport Road Friday afternoon for a serious personal injury crash that closed the highway for several hours.
A preliminary police investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck operated by a 59-year-old man from Easton was attempting to turn left onto Airport Road on a green arrow from westbound Route 50.
While the driver of the Ford truck was crossing the eastbound lanes, which were stopped with a red light, he was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe operated by the 27-year-old Preston man.
Witnesses to the crash said that the Tahoe was passing other vehicles stopped at the light along the right shoulder of eastbound Route 50 at a high rate of speed.
After the impact, the Tahoe rolled several times along the shoulder of the road before coming to rest in an open grass field. When the Tahoe rolled, the driver was ejected, police said.
The driver of the Tahoe was airlifted to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
The driver of the Ford truck was transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton for minor injuries.
While police investigated the crash, the eastbound lanes of Route 50 were closed for just over three hours.
Assistance was provided by members of the Easton and Cordova Volunteer Fire Departments, Talbot County Emergency Medical Services, Maryland State Police, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maryland State Highway Administration.
