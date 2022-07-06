PRESTON — Several grants have come to fruition to beautify and make the park less prone to flooding and support performing arts in the Preston’s James T. Wright Park.
After over a year of effort, the Town of Preston has received $18,200 from Maryland Department of Natural Resources Community Parks and Playgrounds Program to make the James T. Wright Park more beautiful and functional. Town manager Amber Korell also got an arts grant to create an outdoor concert in the park and support Summer Daze.
From the Community Parks and Playgrounds grant, they received $4,200 to build a meditation garden around the existing meditation area. They received $8,000 to create an expanded performing arts stage. There is also $4,000 to install equipment like trash cans, swinging benches and a bike rack. Finally there is $2,000 in the grant to create shade and landscaping around the Pavillion. There will be a new crape myrtle tree. The idea is to provide shade for people enjoying music.
“In 2019 the town had received a grant and done half the work. When I came on board in 2020, I finished that half of the grant and got reimbursed. So when the next one came in last August and we just heard yesterday (June 22) that we got it. It was a year ago that we put it together and now I am working on the next one for 2024,” said Korell.
Eventually they want to build a veterans memorial wall.
“We want to have that be a quiet sanctuary place for people to go sit, read, have a picnic,” she said.
Preston also got grants from the Caroline County Arts Council to create live music in the park — two grants one for Summer Daze event in August 13 and one for a concert series. The two totalled $2,500, said Nicholas Tindall the Executive Director of Caroline County Arts.
“I applied for two different grants with Caroline County Council of Arts back in April or May. And we got just got approved for the ones from July to October. So it breaks down to different fiscal years. The second one was much bigger and I was able to book six different performers, like Vintage Blues," said Korell.
Tindall said they wanted to help with Summer programming and support outdoor performances each week so people had something to look forward to.
“For the Arts Council grant, it is normally something we apply for yearly with Parks and Rec’s Dawn Malosh. This year I did it because she is busy. I used templates that she had created beforehand to apply,” said Korell.
“In this first circle is what we are going to call outdoor performing arts area and in the middle of it is where we are going to put the stage. We want to have shade for the audience as well,” she said.
The final big project that is coming to fruition is about nuisance flooding in the park. ShoreRivers will install drainage break systems and plant more trees and plants.
In a proposal ShoreRivers wrote, “Shore Rivers is partnering with the Town of Preston to design stormwater and conservation improvements to the James T. Wright Memorial Park by adding bioswales to alleviate overly-saturated conditions, tree canopy to beautify and cool community gathering areas, and conservation meadows to enhance the beauty of the park and increase pollinator habitat.”
Bioswales are channels that focus stormwater run off and remove pollution from the water.
Korell said the next thing she wants to work on is signage so people know to come off the main road and discover this park off of Back Landing Road.
Between new performance spaces, new music, new landscaping and hardscaping, Preston’s park is looking to show off its new spaces.
