DENTON — The new Circuit Court Judge Heather Lynne Price was ceremonially given her robes on Friday, Jan. 21, then took the oath of office in front of family and colleagues in the Caroline County Court House. The county commissioners were all there for the swearing-in ceremony as was her mom, Teaette Shelton Price, who is a senior judge for the District Court of Maryland.
All of this followed her appointment by Gov. Larry Hogan to replace the late Judge Jonathan Newell.
“It is a very exciting day. It is unusual to be both a circuit court judge and district court judge on the same day, and it is a little bittersweet because I am leaving behind some wonderful folks over in the district court. I am really looking forward to the challenges ahead,” Price said.
When asked about her law school dreams, she said, “It was because I grew up with my mother on the bench. Because of that, I knew a lot of judges. I have been around judges my entire life and admired them and watched them work, watched them carve up a courtroom and handle dockets with finesse and always being polite. I’ve never felt entitled to be a judge. It has been that — a dream.”
She continued, “That is part of the attraction of the job. It is never a dull day. You have different facts, different crimes, different participants. The facts are always changing depending on the elements of who is involved. It is always a pleasure to have a very good attorney to practice in front of you. I am always impartial, just listening to the facts as they apply to the law.
"It is a very serious job, and I am committed to doing it impartially and with integrity.”
Her mother said, “Heather has always been a person who sought out positions of responsibility. Beginning in high school, she served as class president. Early in her professional career she served as an assistant county attorney for Anne Arundel County. She followed that by serving as the assistant and the chief legal officer for the City of Frederick. And, as many of you know, as county attorney here in Caroline County for eight years. And for the past year as judge here in Denton for the District Court."
“Heather is a wonderful daughter, but just as important, she’s smart, serious, fair-minded and has a keen sense of doing what is just. I know she will do an excellent job as judge for the people of this county,” Teaette added. Prince wore her mother's black robes for the swearing in.
County Commission President Larry Porter spoke during the ceremony about how proud the commissioners were of Price and that she was always a hard worker as county attorney.
“Never did she say ‘That is not my job.’ She was always willing to pitch in and do what was needed. So, we are very proud of you. I guess the next step is the Supreme Court,” Porter said.
Clerk of Circuit Court Terry Lord administered the oath of office of the Second Judicial Circuit of Maryland; then clapping filled the courtroom.
Price said she was honored by her appointment to the Circuit Court and promised to be prepared and impartial and to issue reasoned opinions.
"Today marks both a fond farewell and a new beginning for me. It is a farewell to my colleagues and friends in the District Court. Thank you, clerks and bailiffs especially, for keeping the court running. No judge can be successful and no courtroom run efficiently without the excellent work that you do,” she said.
“We have a lot of work to do. The business of the court never stops, not even for a pandemic. I know this past year has been difficult for several reasons, but it is time to move on. Time to heal. So, let’s get to work and I will see you on Monday,” Price said.
