Editors note: Yesterday’s Star Democrat published a front page story titled “County council introduces resolution to address Lakeside concerns,” which contained inaccuracies. The corrected story appears below.
EASTON — In an effort to allow development of Lakeside at Trappe to progress, Talbot County Council member Laura Price drafted a compromise to limit the construction’s potentially negative environmental impact while allowing the project to move forward.
During the Nov. 9 county council meeting, Price clarified that her resolution to amend Resolution 281 — legislation approving water and sewer for the Lakeside at Trappe development — was not drafted for a potential county council resolution. Instead, her thoughts were actually prepared as part of a draft amendment to the county’s comprehensive water and sewer plan — the “proper vehicle” for introducing her Lakeside compromises, she said.
However, a last minute realization that amendments to the comprehensive water and sewer plan can only be introduced four times a year — with the next time being December — prompted Price to consult with county attorney Patrick Thomas to quickly put together a resolution to “get the language out,” she said.
Her plan proposes allowing the Lakeside developers to go forward with a small number of homes being connected to the existing plant over the next 18 months to lighten the burden on the plant. Within 18 months of required permits and approvals for the new Lakeside wastewater treatment plant, the newly constructed homes connected to the old plant would be directed to the new one.
Price acknowledged that some residents don’t want any homes connected to the existing wastewater treatment plant in Trappe, while others want to connect the planned homes to the plant without any restraints on the development. However, her plan is aiming to meet both sides in the middle for a compromise.
Price also wanted to give concerned members of the public an advance notice of what she plans to formally introduce as an amendment to the county’s comprehensive water and sewer plan next month. Many members of the community concerned about Lakeside and the wastewater treatment plant in Trappe attended a public hearing hosted by the Maryland Department of the Environment on Oct. 28, and dozens signed up to give public comments at past county council meetings.
After that hearing, Price spoke with MDE officials and gave notice of her intention to make amendments to the county’s comprehensive water and sewer plan as a “compromise for dealing with this issue related to the Lakeside project so as to not delay the project any further.”
Going forward, Price will redraft the amendment to the county plan with similar language to what she discussed in the “resolution to amend 281.” Her plan is to introduce it at the Dec. 14 county council meeting.
Council member Corey Pack voiced his concerns about Price’s resolution, restating that an amendment to 281 is not the correct vehicle to introduce her compromise for wastewater treatment at Lakeside.
“You cannot mandate a municipality which has its own jurisdiction — in this case being the town of Trappe — as to what time limit they will include homes onto their wastewater treatment system,” he said. “We wouldn’t expect Trappe to do that to us and vice versa; we cannot mandate it upon them. So even (with) the changes that are incorporated in this amendment, even if we had a mind to do it, we can’t do it.”
Price disagreed with Pack, saying that they could do this in the way she was proposing.
“An amendment to 281 doesn’t do a thing, and because of timing, because I could not introduce an amendment to the comprehensive water and sewer plan, which is the appropriate vehicle,” she said. “I agree with Mr. Pack, but I thought with all of the publicity that’s been going on, it was really important to get the language out there.”
