DENTON — Caroline County will celebrate Pride Festival at 4 p.m.on Saturday, June 12. During this event there will be live music, performances, vendors, community resources, food, speakers, games and face painting.
The purpose of this event is to celebrate diversity in an environment of inclusion, respect and family entertainment. With this event organizers want to raise awareness and educate our community on these three topics: diversity, inclusion and respect toward all county residents, especially the LGBTQ community.
“A community where there are no labels, where each person respects their neighbor regardless of their sexual preference, will be a strong, united and thriving community,” said Angel Perez, festival chairman.
Last year due to COVID-19, the festival could not be held, but there was a small celebration through Facebook Live. This year the support during the planning process has been great, Perez said.
“We will include some initiatives into the event such as buildings around the county illuminated with rainbow colors during the month of June; Harry’s restaurant will have a drag queen show after the festival; and we will be doing some fundraisers during the holiday to help to some nonprofit organizations in Caroline County, especially those that, in one way or another, serve the LGBTQ community,” he added.
Having an event in the county where not only diversity is celebrated but at the same time educating about inclusion, respect and equity for those who are classified as not being normal is an opportunity to show the rest of the world that Caroline County is one where there is no discrimination and everyone is welcome, he said.
Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities available. For more information, contact Angel Perez by email at perezangel1986@gmail.com.
