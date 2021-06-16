DENTON — A colorful array of community members came out to celebrate the Caroline County Pride Festival on Saturday, June 12. There were lots of rainbows as the theme of the day was to celebrate diversity, inclusion and respect. Young and old, Black and white, straight and gay — all kinds of people came together for fun. There were even belly dancers and singers and politicians.
Angel Perez, founder of the festival, spearheaded the event in honor of Melanie Koski, who used to run Nich’s Coffee Shop. Market Street was buzzing with vendors, and local stores were open for business as about 200 people came to the festival.
“I am really happy. Right now we have about 42 vendors on Market Street. We have more than 11 performers, including kids from Caroline County Public Schools. We have never had something like a festival before. We are here to celebrate pride, raise awareness and celebrate diversity, respect and inclusion,” said Perez.
There were lots of vendors. Everybody from CASA to local artists to the Caroline County Public Library.
“We welcome everyone into our library. We have LGBTQIAs (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and/or Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual and/or Ally) for readers to read and learn and see themselves reflected in our collection as well. We made the Caroline Pride 2021 button, we had them 3D printed,” said Engelica Candelaria, user services manager.
A surreal touch was also found in the library vendor tent. There was a woman dressed as a squirrel from head to fluffy tail. This year’s summer reading program is called Tails and Tales.
“We’ve got a make-your-own bracelets craft because there are so many ways to identify. The biggest thing I heard was when I go to pride events, nobody ever has my flag. So, I said the library can fix that with a build your own flag bracelet,” said Rebecca Brendel, manager of the central library branch, who was dressed as a squirrel.
Denton Town Council woman Doncella Wilson said, “I am going to speak about the theme today of diversity, equity, inclusion and respect. I have been offering Angel support cheerleading along the way to keep going, because it is magnificent. This festival is needed in our community. It’s great we are bringing people to downtown Denton.”
Maryland State Senator Addie Eckardt also attended.
“I know Angel from the YMCA, and he said, ‘I really want to put together and event where people will feel comfortable coming out and celebrating who they are for what they are.’ It is mind boggling how many people are here,” said Eckardt.
There were artists all over the festival — musical, theatrical and two dimensional.
“I really got into it (art) when the pandemic hit. I go for a creepy, bright colors and bold colors. I am into really weird stuff. I do too many skulls,” said Layna Bedo. Her work is kind of a goofy macabre.
One musical talent is Stevie Lyles. She sang in an ensemble and covered the “Rent” classic “Seasons of Love.” She was really leaning into it when it was her time to solo.
“I am also going to be singing a few originals as well as some covers. I love music and I am really happy to be here. It’s amazing this town is doing this,” said Lyles.
There were several vendors advocating for services in the community, like legal aid or mental health.
“CASA is excited about Pride Day because we believe very strongly in diversity and inclusion,” said CASA volunteer Amy Horne-Kolligian.
Katie Dilley is executive director of the Mid Shore Behavioral Health.
“I am just honored to be here today to celebrate this pride celebration. Having access and reducing stigma is important in our LGBTQ population and taking care of each other. We have done a lot of work around access to services for this group. We are finally getting to a place where those barriers are coming down,” Dilley said.
And for a moment it did feel like there was more civility and frivolity.
There were also a lot of young people in the crowd who had some pretty adult things to say.
“I am so psyched to finally meet some people like us,’ said Kaitorin Zusammen.
“Last year we have had a lot of internalized homophobia especially in the schools. The person who created the GSA (Gay Straight Alliance) got death threats. It was a bunch of craziness on social media, and they were pulling down posters and putting up their own posters,” said Alex Zusammen.
“Sex is more biological. And gender is more of a social thing. I tried to explain this to a dude at school yesterday. He is like ‘No, no, your gender is either a girl or a boy,’” Alex continued.
“When I first came out, I was getting so much hate, but then I turned to my family and they were giving me the support. That is when I started feeling more comfortable not caring what other people think. But when they start doing that to my friends that is when I really care,” he said.
“I have literally seen people that are suicidal because of it (the old fashioned culture). As soon as I saw the festival, I immediately started tearing up,” said Camilla de Pasquale.
James Merritt, self-proclaimed Queen of Caroline County, said, “I started walking down the street and cried because of the acceptance and the beauty and the love that is here is amazing.”
